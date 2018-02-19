Memphis WR Anthony Miller could give Cowboys a new weapon

ANNAPOLIS, MD - OCTOBER 22: Elijah Merchant #14 of the Navy Midshipmen breaks up a pass intended for Anthony Miller #3 of the Memphis Tigers in the first half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2016 Getty Images)

In continuing our series of draft prospects that might interest the Cowboys, today we examine receiver Anthony Miller, a former walk-on turned exciting draft prospect from Memphis.

Looking at the production alone, there is no denying what Miller meant to his team over the past three seasons. In 38 games, Miller provided big play ability with over 40 total touchdowns. Of those 40, 37 came on receptions. He remained consistent during his time in Memphis. The offense flowed through Miller and he rewarded the team.

Anthony Miller

Position: WR

College: Memphis

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 190

College Production:

Class Games Rec Yards Avg TDs So 12 47 694 14.8 5 Jr 13 95 1434 15.1 14 Sr 13 96 1462 15.2 18 Totals 38 238 3590 15.1 37

One thing that is evident by his play, Miller can get behind a defense. He does that with his speed, route running and honestly sometimes the defense just forgets about him. He can take the top off of a defense and has the speed to put it in the end zone once he has the ball in his hands.

Anthony Miller has good hands and is able to snatch the ball out of the air and come down with it. The frustrating aspect of Miller is at times he has an issue with concentration drops. Whether that is due to him expecting to take a big hit, or he is looking to see where he can advance the ball before securing it, the ball pops up a bit too often.

Once Miller is able to secure the ball he becomes a handful for opposing defenses to bring down. At times you would think he is Houdini with the way he is able to escape would-be tackle attempts. Often times it is because defenders go high on Miller and he has the strength to fight through them.

Overall Miller looks the part of a good offensive threat in the NFL, the difficult thing for him will be finding the right offense to thrive in. He is the type of receiver that would help Dak Prescott immensely due to his ability to put distance between himself and the defender. Anthony Miller is a likely going to be drafted mid to late on day two of the NFL Draft which could be him in the Cowboys' sights.

Should the Cowboys focus on a receiver early in the draft or wait until later to give Dak some help? Share your thoughts with Patrick on Twitter @DraftCowboys.

