Memory Lane: Reversal of fortune for Dallas against Detroit

Dallas Cowboys running back Daryl 'Moose' Johnston (48) takes the handoff from quarterback Troy Aikman (8) during the 1991 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 5, 1992 at the Pontiac Silverdome (Photo by Betsy Peabody Rowe/Getty Images)

DALLAS - The Cowboys might not be playing a meaningful game against the Lions this upcoming Monday night after having clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with an Eagles victory over the Giants Thursday night. Detroit, however, is attempting to make one of their biggest playoff runs in 25 years when they held their own first-round bye and hosted the Cowboys in the divisional round of the playoffs on Jan. 5, 1992.

After having only won one game in 1989, the Cowboys were now one game away from a conference championship berth, their first since 1982. And awaiting them would be Washington, just like in 1982, who had defeated the Atlanta Falcons 24-7 the day before.

"I think there were rumors that the Redskins had practiced that week against us getting ready for the upcoming game," said fullback Daryl Johnston, who spent his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys from 1989-99. "I think a lot of people felt that we would beat Detroit second time around."

Dallas played Detroit in the Pontiac Silverdome on Oct. 27 and were whipped 34-10. The Cowboys committed two turnovers, including a Troy Aikman interception returned 96 yards for a touchdown and a blocked field goal similarly returned for a touchdown.

The Cowboys wouldn't have Aikman under center. After injuring his right knee in a 24-21 win at Washington on Nov. 24, the number one overall draft pick from '89 was replaced by backup Steve Beuerlein, who managed to peel off five straight wins, including a 17-13 victory in Chicago in the wildcard playoffs.

Aikman was healthy enough to play in the postseason, but Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson was riding the hot hand theory, which upset Aikman. However, whoever the hand was, Aikman was always the head.

"It was Troy's team from the opening game of 1989," said Johnston. "It was Troy's team from the day Danny White retired. It was never anybody else's team. It was never Steve Walsh's team or Steve Beuerlein's team. It was always Troy's team."

Unlike in other NFL cities where acrimony existed between the starter and backup, as was the case with the San Francisco 49ers at that time with Steve Young and Joe Montana, Beuerlein and Aikman were good friends.

"Through the whole thing we remained friends," Beuerlein said. "I handled myself in the media as a guy that was, 'Hey, I'm just doing my job. I know this is Troy's team. I intend to play as long as they want me to play. I've got to go out there and do my best to help our team win.' And, so, I never stirred it up whatsoever."

Detroit football fans were plenty stirred as their Lions were hosting a postseason game for the first time since the 1957 NFL Championship game. Motown was "rocking," according to Sanders.

"Detroit is definitely a football place," said Sanders. "They support their team. They support through thick and thin.

"The town was going nuts. It was going nuts before the game just the fact that we were hosting a playoff game there."

The Pontiac Silverdome was full and raucous and a "great environment," according to Johnston.

Said the three-time Super Bowl champion: "It was a great atmosphere. It was playoff football, a franchise that was on a nice run there. They were on a nice run there. It was divisional round, on the road. It was a great environment."

The greatness of the atmosphere wasn't kind to the Cowboys for long. After starting the game with a Cowboys punt, Kramer led the Lions 68 yards with a 31-yard touchdown pass to receiver Willie Green to take a 7-0 lead. Dallas responded with a 28-yard field goal by Ken Willis on the impending drive to keep pace with Detroit 7-3.

The Cowboys managed to force the Lions into a punt of their own, but Beuerlein threw an interception cornerback Melvin Jenkins who returned it 41 yards for a touchdown and established a 17-3 lead for the Lions.

"We went to Detroit into a buzz saw in the second round of the playoffs," Beuerlein said. "They knocked us down pretty good."

The hot hand wasn't with Beuerlein any longer. And with the finality of the playoffs and down 14 points on the road, Johnson inserted Aikman into the game for his first action in six weeks.

"I think at that point the best option is to go back to our starting quarterback who we've got on the sideline and see if we can get a spark there in this game," said Johnston on his coach's reasoning for putting Aikman into the game. "I don't think there's anything premeditated by Jimmy that this is still Troy's team."

The Cowboys got another 28-yard Willis field goal to close within eight points of the Lions, but Detroit kicker Eddie Murray added a 36-yarder to extend the home team's lead 17-6. The Cowboys weren't able to chip into the Lions' lead before halftime, and Aikman was sacked and threw an interception on the first half's last two plays.

"By the middle of the second quarter they had already run away with the game," Beuerlein said.

Coming out of the break, the Lions added another seven points when Kramer led Detroit on an 80-yard drive that culminated in a 9-yard touchdown catch by Green again. Detroit now led 24-6 and were only a quarter and a half away from their first ever NFC Championship game berth.

"That's a game we looked forward to and felt like we matched up well against them," said Sanders. "They had a great defense. For me, I was excited about it. And things went our way that day. It was like everything went right."

Johnston remembers the '91 Cowboys struggling with run-and-shoot offenses, the likes of which the Lions ran along with other teams on Dallas' schedule that season.

Said Johnston: "They did a nice job. It was a match-up that we struggled with in that time. I think it was also when you looked at Houston. There was a bit of struggle there from time to time with that spread offense that was kind of popular at that time in the NFL. That was a lot of teams, but obviously with Detroit at that time."

Kramer finished the game going 29-for-38 for 341 yards and three touchdowns and a 129.4 passer rating. Cowboys defensive tackle Jimmie Jones only sacked Kramer once as the journeyman continued his Cinderella season. Green caught eight passes for 115 yards, and future All Pro receiver Herman Moore snagged six passes for 87 yards and a 7-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to build Detroit's insurmountable 31-6 lead.

But the fun wasn't over yet for the Lions.

"They had bottled me up pretty good most of the game," Sanders said.

The future Hall-of-Famer had just 11 carries for 22 yards to that point in the game. It was similar to his 21-carry, 55-yard performance against Dallas earlier that season. But on a hand-off in the fourth quarter, Sanders scored a 47-yard touchdown in his signature fashion.

Carrying the ball off tackle to the right side, four Cowboys defenders converged on Sanders. His rush was certain to end with safety James Washington laying a lick on the third-year pro. But Washington bounced off and Sanders readjusted himself, shuffled his feet, and shot through a new hole right behind an oblivious Tony Casillas and out of position Ken Norton, Jr. for a touchdown to put a gold star on the Lions' ticket to the conference title game.

Said Sanders: "It wasn't one of those days where I was running all over the place. They definitely came in with a game plan to stop our run. And for most of the game they did that day."

The Lions mauled the Cowboys 38-6, a beating comparable in deficit to their 34-10 loss earlier in the season.

"I think we went into the playoff game maybe with the wrong motivation; more payback than just winning a playoff game," said Johnston.

"The town was rocking before that game," Sanders said. "And with that win, we were hopeful that we were going to be able to beat Washington and it didn't work out."

Washington embarrassed Detroit 41-10 and went on to defeat Buffalo in Super Bowl XXVI. But for the Lions and Cowboys, both clubs felt like great foundations had been laid during the season. Only one would actualize their potential for the rest of the 1990s.

"It's amazing to think about when you really look at it that that was our last playoff win," said Sanders. "It seems like we've always been on the road since that game, which that's a whole story in and of itself."

That was the only playoff win for the Lions in their six playoff trips in the '90s. For Dallas, that postseason loss was only one of five against 12 victories, including three Super Bowl wins.

"There were some good players after that season," Johnston said.

Aikman resumed his role as the Cowboys starting quarterback despite the media speculation all off-season. The Cowboys drafted a starting cornerback in Kevin Smith and a Pro Bowl linebacker in Robert Jones in the first round. They picked up receiver Jimmy Smith, who had a great career with Jacksonville, and All Pro safety Darren Woodson in back to back second round selections. But their biggest acquisition was the preseason trade for Charles Haley with San Francisco. Now, the Cowboys had a feared pass-rusher on their defensive line.

"I think the great thing about that group was getting back together in the off-season," said Johnston. "We had a different structure back then. We did things very, very differently. A lot of work was put in. And obviously what we accomplished in '92 was the result of that."

Dallas has nothing to play for Monday night against Detroit as they have home-field advantage wrapped up. Even the quarterback controversy between rookie Dak Prescott and franchise man Tony Romo has died down due to Prescott's 12-2 mark and return to elite-caliber play. The Lions need the win to keep their NFC North division title hopes alive, and it could happen if Matthew Stafford finds his inner Kramer.

