Mavs take positives from surprising win over Spurs

Dallas -- The Mavericks will put on a brave face and say they're fighting for a playing spot. But the truth is, their final 35 games this season will be much more about finding out who can help further down the line.

And in that context, head coach Rick Carlisle was right when he said there were "a lot of positives" in the Mavs surprising 105-101 victory over the Spurs Sunday night.

The Mavs notched their first win on Spurs turf in more than six years. And for the first time in 117 homes games, the Spurs failed to win despite having a double-digit lead at halftime.

The Mavs also getting a lift from a pair of young guards.

Seth Curry scored a career-high 24 points, including a key bucket late. He's averaging nearly 17 points a game in the last seven, vying for a more prominent role in the Mavs future plans. But he showed even more in beating San Antonio.

"We know he can score," said Carlisle. "I'm just really impressed with the 10 rebounds. That's a big difference maker when our guards get in there and help out on the boards."

The Mavs also getting help from an unlikely source. Undrafted rookie guard Yogi Ferrell, called up from the D-League, was with the Mavs for only about 36 hours before starting against the Spurs.

He wasted no time making the most of his 10-day contract. Ferrell provided a spark, scoring 9 points, dishing 7 assists. The Mavs were plus-12 in points with him on the floor.

"You know I worked so hard you know I wanted to get the opportunity to be here," said Ferrell. "So, I'm trying to stay here for good."

Ferrell is known as a quick study with a high basketball I.Q. and he loves to study film. All should endear him quickly with Carlisle.

And he certainly helped his case by sinking those two free throws to put the Spurs game on ice.

"Hanging on is difficult in this building because they have so many playmakers and its so noisy and stuff," said Carlisle. "But our guys had tremendous poise and got the job done and really helped each other down the stretch.

Showing unexpected fight, and evaluating young promising talent. It's a long way from title contention, but in their current state, the Mavs have to look for positives, wherever they can.

