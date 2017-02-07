Mavs lose thriller despite Dirk's clutch shooting

Feb 7, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) squirts water in his face on the bench during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers The Trail Blazers won 114-113. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

DALLAS (AP) — On a night when Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki turned back the clock with vintage shot-making, the Mavs failed to capitalize, losing on a last-second shot, falling to the Trailblazers 114-113.

"They made one more play than we did," said Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle.

C.J. McCollum scored 32 points, the last two on a runner in the lane with 0.9 seconds left, and that was the difference. McCollum scored Portland's last seven points.

McCollum's shot capped a final minute in which the two teams traded leads six times and Dirk Nowitzki hit two clutch 3-pointers, the second a potential game-winner with 3.9 seconds left.

"It was vintage," said Carlisle of Nowitzki's shot-making. "It was breathtaking."

Damian Lillard added 29 points for the Blazers, who tied their season series with the Mavericks at 2-2 — each team winning twice on the others' home floor.

Harrison Barnes had 26 points and Nowitzki 25 for Dallas.

The two teams, battling for the eighth and final playoff spot, see-sawed through a tense fourth quarter, trading 13-0 runs at one point. Portland led 101-89 before the Mavericks answered the Blazers' run with one of their own.

Neither team led by more than two points after that.

Nowitzki's 3 with 38.9 seconds left gave Dallas a 108-107 lead and prompted a fist pump from the veteran, who was coming off four games of below double figures for only the second time since his rookie season.

Nowitzki moved into 10th place all-time in field goals with 10,517.

Lillard scored 22 points in the first half, including back-to-back 3s during a 16-2, second-quarter run that gave Portland a 60-44 lead.

NOTES: Mavericks: Seth Curry injured his left shoulder in a collision with Portland's Mason Plumlee with 8:49 left in the third quarter. He went to the locker room but returned to the game four minutes later and finished with four points. . Nowitzki's two blocked shots gave him 1,200 for this career, the 55th player in NBA history to reach that figure.

YOGI SIGNS: After helping the Mavericks to a 4-1 record on a 10-day contract, Ferrell signed his two-year contract Tuesday, calling it "one of the happiest days of my life."

Dallas owner Mark Cuban said the team didn't want to risk having to bid for Ferrell's services after the contract or a subsequent 10-day expired.

"I wasn't going to find out (if other teams were interested)," Cuban said. "There's just no reason to find out."

Ferrell averaged 17 points and five assists in his first five games with the Mavericks, numbers that earned the endorsement of his fellow Indiana graduate Cuban.

"It's a mockery within a travesty within a transmogrification that he wasn't NBA Player of the Week," Cuban said.

UP NEXT: Mavericks: Continue their four-game homestand Thursday against Utah, whom they have not beaten in three tries this season.

