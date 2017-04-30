Mailbag: You (didn't) have Rangers questions, we have answers

DALLAS - It is the final day of April, so it is that time again because if not now, when? Yes, it is time for the only mailbag column on the entire internet, ever, seriously we checked, ever, anywhere, even the weird internet that doesn’t work with the internet where you click the E on the desktop and go to yahoo.

Are the early season struggles of the Rangers’ back-end-of-bullpen options the past two years an indicator that Jeff Banister’s pedal-to-metal style with relievers isn’t sustainable long-term?

- Bornt, In Seagoville

Uh...yeah? Sure. Maybe? Relievers are weird, man. By design, they make no sense, right? So to me it makes more sense to write up Sam Dyson’s struggles this year - and Shawn Tolleson’s the year before - up to the random fluctuations relievers go through.

What is your opinion on the Juicero controversy?

- Ann Y. Ong, in Northeast Melissa

I’d have to google it, and I don’t want to, so I choose to believe that Juicero is a company working to create and automated balls-and-strikes system, but shadow movements within the umpire’s union keep negating any advances they’ve made.

They’re a small, bootstrapped start-up, by the way, doing everything they can to make it in this crazy world.

Any corrections to any of the above will not be received well by the writer, thank you.

Do you have any thoughts on the ESPN layoffs?

- Dorng, in Runaway Bay

ESPN is a poorly managed company that reduces the general discourse level around sports, and a general failure of ESPN would likely leave several superior-modeled organizations (not unlike this little ABC-affiliated outfit!) with a larger slice of a better pie.

They also axed generally decent people and were generally the ones that least deserved it. It’s also pretty gross to gloat over issues I take with the company at large right after the decent people got the rug pulled out from under them.

So all in all, I would have to say it’s bad, Dorng. It’s bad.

What’s the worst of all the baseball twitter jokes?

- Aerrrrrin, in Dallas

That’s easy, because their is exactly two; ‘is a hot dog a sandwich’ and ‘nice’.

Put ‘em in any order.

There’s also puns, which circle all the way around from bad to good back to bad enough to be good. Not dissimilar to the 1993 Sylvester Stallone/Wesley Snipes classic ‘Demolition Man’.

Sorry I guess that’s ‘Demolition Manuel Margot’, there, I made a pun.

Who is the Ranger’s MVP so far?

- Kram, in unincorporated Denton county

Well, it’s clearly Joey Gallo, but I guess you could also make the argument for no one, because… they’ve been mostly bad?

Controversial, I know, to suggest an 11-13 or 11-14, I’m writing this as the game is going on, it’s not lookin' good right now for 11-13, 11-14 isn’t good, but… maybe seeing the eighth best writer on this web site call them not good is just the spark they need to stop being not good.

(But seriously I’m so happy for Gallo’s development this year, it’s been so great, he’s such a sports weirdo, the only athlete as weird as him I can think of readily right now is Russel Westbrook, and that’s great, yes Russ is waaaaay better at basketball than Joey is at baseball but they’re both just so uniquely weird that the comp works if you don’t think about it too much.)

Also could make an argument for Alex Claudio, I guess.

Josh Hamilton is…?

- Braren, in Duncanville

If you’re still angry about Josh leaving for an incredibly ill-advised (on LA’s part) contract, or for the "baseball town" comment, or for the weird final stretch of 2012, I’d suggest, I dunno, maybe get a non-sports hobby or try yoga or something?

A lot like the ESPN writers situation, Hamilton is a human, and he’s in a tough place, and if that makes you feel anger instead of empathy, then… enjoy not enjoying anything, I guess. Ultimately, Hamilton was one of the most talented players to ever play for the Rangers.

What is your go-to Starbucks order?

- Een, at Starbucks, by my house

Iced coffee, easy ice, no cream, no sweetener, extra shot or three. I like my coffee black as the existential dread you feel realizing that this iteration of the Rangers is dangerously close to failing and being broken apart, mid-season, without ever realizing the potential of having Darvish and Hamels front a rotation throwing to Jonathan Lucroy, and that for the long-term, that may be the best option for the Rangers.

I typically use mobile ordering, for that.

Can you give your advise on tweet storms?

- Dhris, in rural Garland

Don’t. (1/1).

