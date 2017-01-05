Mailbag: Determining how lucky the Cowboys were in 2016

Waving a Prescott jersey at Tony Romo as he walks away from potentially his final game as a Cowboy is pretty rude. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Photo: Mitchell Leff, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS - We have come to the end of the scheduled portion of the 2016 Dallas Cowboys season.

That, I guess, that might need a spoiler alert? I’m not sure of the rules of these things anymore since Netflix started you know.

That can only mean one thing, and it’s not that Mark Sanchez reminds us all what the post-Romo phase of Dallas quarterbacking could have been like had the fates not smiled on the team in April; it means it is time for the WFAA Sports Blog Fictional Mailbag (Completely Fake and Not Real Edition).

If this is your first time reading a Fictional Mailbag, welcome! The rules are simple. No one ever sends in questions, which I in turn do not use this space to answer. Also please use a new plate each time you go the buffet and consider others when parking.

Who do you see coming out of the AFC? Please understand that by ‘coming out’ I do not mean anything other than ‘Who will win the AFC Championship and represent the AFC in the Super Bowl’, I was trying to save space while typing. Thank you.

-Jedidiah, in Mineral Wells

Thanks for the super helpful clarification, Jedidiah! Let’s see who the quarterbacks are in the AFC playoffs; Alex Smith, Tom Savage, Connor Cook or Matt McGloin, Matt Moore (or maybe Ryan Tannehill, but… still), Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady. You can pretty fairly predict which two will see each other in the AFC Championship.

Meanwhile the NFC brings Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan, Matt Stafford, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and Eli Manning. That’s a disparity (in more ways than one, because you see, Eli Manning is actually Very Bad…)

How lucky (using a numerical scale) was Dallas in landing Dak Prescott?

-Ordell, in east Munday

They basically were staring up a double rainbow, tripped on a four leaf clover, landed on a horseshoe, then stumbled over a black cat who ran under a ladder, went to an emergency room (the address of which was 1313) to get checked out after a fall, and found out the bruise from the horseshoe was directly located over a blood clot that could have put them in the hospital for weeks, but instead it was able to be drained with one little incision and a band-aid. The ER forgot to bill the insurance company so they never paid anything more than a $35 co-pay, and the company said to take the rest of the day off to recover.

That’s about how lucky they got with Dak, and don’t ever let them pretend elsewise.

On a scale of 1-10 make thata 8.

Given the available coaching jobs and available coaches, can you please create the worst possible combination?

-Treng, in Longview

(For purpose of this exercise let’s presume Art Briles isn’t to be considered, which kind of seems like a good blanket policy for the NFL in general)

Does it get more perfect than Jeff Fisher’s amazing run of mediocrity paired with the Washington NFL Franchise? I know Washington hasn’t fired Jay Gruden- yet- but how Washington would it be to hire Scot McCloughan, then saddle him with an extremely expensive, mediocre QB and then give him Fisher, who would immediately begin scheming to remove McCloughan and install himself as GM (assuming that Snyder doesn’t just axe McCloughan to bring in Fisher, which would also be very Washington).

If that didn’t happen though, I’d love to see a marriage of Chip Kelly (no, seriously, the revolution will begin with my third team!) and Jacksonville. Just such a matchup of ‘why exactly are the both of you even here to begin with?’

What are you and are you not going to miss about the Tony Romo Era in Dallas?

-Manko, in unincorporated Grayson County

I’m going to miss having a really unique and talented quarterback for whom you have no doubt he’s giving his literal heart and soul to this team.

I’m not going to miss the fact that just hearing his name spoken meant a fight was about to start. You might as well just yell ‘WORLDSTAR HIPHOP’ as say Tony Romo.

That, and the steakhouse jokes. #1/#1A, really.

Now we’re on to the list section!

What are the proper activities for which I should wear cargo shorts?

-Drorn, in Uptown

Hiking

Light Carpentry

Yardwork/Painting (when you can reasonably assume to throw the shorts away when the activity is completed)

You’ll notice the following are not on there;

Watching a football game at the bar

Grocery shopping

Dinner (in public)

Listening to the radio

Movies

An exception can be made for working at Costco, because they have a relaxed dress code and the fast-paced environment means you might need the extra pocket space.

I’m just trying to help here.

(Side note: cargo pants- generally ok!)

I know it’s early but can you provide your worst Halloween costumes for 2017?

-Tulk, in Wichita Falls

Adult who is way too into the trampolines at a kid’s party

Tony Romo, Denver Bronco

Ezekiel 16:49 Elliott

Ezekiel Breadiot

Anything political ever

Runners-up: Ezekiel Heliot (the lightly armored Greek infantry soldier), any incarnation of the Joker ever, ‘sexy’ version of anything topical or mundane)

What are key lessons we should all take from 2016?

-Brorm, in Forth Worth

If you don’t like something, just call it fake news! ‘I really hate checking out a Grocery Mart. The cashiers there are all fake news!’ ‘I can’t believe that fake news cop gave me a ticket just for going 34 miles over!’

Twitter is bad (you have known this for ten years)

Facebook is worse (ditto)

The void is inescapable and all we can do is laugh and writhe in the face of it

Stranger Things was really, really great

Be sure to send your questions for the next mailbag directly to the trash because Joe isn't accepting real questions but he will converse with you on Twitter @thejoeursery.

Copyright 2016 WFAA