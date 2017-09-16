Karma remains undefeated, as Baylor football falls to 0-3

Baylor fell to 0-3 today, with a loss at Duke.

Which means karma moves to 3-and-0 on the young season.

Now don't misunderstand me. That karma is not related to head coach Matt Rhule, or the players currently on that roster. They did nothing wrong.

No, that karma is directed a particular subset of baylor fans -- fans who cast the well-being of abused young women to the side, because they wanted their football team to win games. Fans who decided they would bury their heads in the sand, refuse to believe what had happened, and holler that Art Briles should return.

That's not all Baylor fans, mind you. But far too many of them.

Those are the people most irritated with this 0-and-3 start. And they deserve it.

