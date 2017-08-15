Jones refused to comment on Elliott suspension while Prescott says there is 'no panic'

Jul 24, 2017; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) looks on during the opening day of training camp at River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

Oxnard-- Surrounded by reporters after the Cowboys afternoon practice team owner Jerry Jones wouldn't comment on Zeke Elliott's suspension despite several questions on the topic.

"I don't have anything to say about any of the appeal or about that issue today," said Jones.

Despite repeated attempts to get him to talk, #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not ready to comment yet on Zeke Elliott's suspension. pic.twitter.com/QY5Idz7GYr — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 16, 2017

While the owner's not ready to talk yet, the starting quarterback summed up his take in the wake of Elliott's suspension in a couple seconds.

"It's not a panic here," said quarterback Dak Prescott.

Would you expect anything else? Prescott taking his customary cool and calm approach in the face of adversity.

"There's not much I can do now, but support him," said Prescott of his backfield mate.

The Cowboys have closed in ranks, pledging to support one of their own.

"Zeke knows we have his back," said receiver Dez Bryant, "we've got to get things done. We've got to focus on now."

Now the Cowboys have to prepare for the start of the season without their offensive workhorse.

Elliott's violation of the league personal conduct policy breaking up the Cowboys dynamic sophomore duo for as many as 6 games, forcing Prescott to operate minus the league's leading rusher.

"Huge impact, obviously just his ability to run the ball," said Prescott of Elliott, "just keeping our defense off the field and keeping their defense on the field for a long time."

More than teammates, they are friends, and Prescott gave this assessment of Elliott.

"He's good he's been positive energy. It's something that's done as I've said. I can't do anything, he can't do anything," said Prescott. "It's done and I'm sure they'll appeal and that's kinda out of his hands as well there. He's been a positive spirit, been the same Zeke and that's good for him good for this team."

Another positive for this team - Prescott's signature poise with the uncertainty of what's ahead. Offensive success will be predicated on his performance now more than ever, and the Cowboys can live with that.

"Certainly we have a lot of confidence in Dak," said Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. "I think the way he played last year in a lot of different situations demonstrated a certain level of proficiency at the position."

When the Cowboys open the regular season September 10th against the Giants, Prescott must be prepared for that level to rise.

© 2017 WFAA-TV