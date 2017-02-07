Jonathan Allen is a monster DL NFL Draft prospect

Dec 31, 2016; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) walks on the field during the first quarter in the 2016 CFP Semifinal against the Washington Huskies at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

DALLAS - Continuing our look at the noteworthy NFL Draft prospects with Jonathan Allen - DL - Alabama - 6025 - 291 - 4.85 (proj 40 time)

*Note: Prospects are measured to the 1/8th of an inch. So 6025 is 6 feet, 2 and 5/8 of an inch. If you ever see those numbers and wonder, now you know.

Jonathan Allen is one of the three best players in the 2017 NFL Draft to me. I generally write and talk about prospects from a Cowboys angle, but in this case the team is picking 25 spots or so too late to have a shot at this guy.

I'm going to include a couple of gifs because people like them. You can watch him play in any game you want and see the same things, so these took about 45 seconds to find.

Any team in the market for a 4-3 DT or a 3-4 DE, Allen is the best of the bunch in this draft class. He's a very complete prospect. As a run defender his ability to shed blockers is outstanding. He shows power in both the upper and lower body. He controls and discards blockers with ease in one on one situations. Here he is lined up over the center and you'll see him engage, locate the ballcarrier, shed the block and make the play on 3rd and short.

He is a tough guy to move and one of the toughest guys I've seen for an offensive lineman to sustain a block against. His upper body power and the shock in his hands keeps him free a lot.

He combines power and quickness like few DL prospects. He's stout enough to hold his ground at the point of attack, but also quick enough to beat interior offensive lineman early and disrupt plays in the backfield.

Everyone wants guys who run a 4.5 and runs around offensive tackles to get sacks. Allen isn't that guy. He IS a guy that when he's lined up inside and blocked one on one is going to get to QB in a hurry. He's good with his hands and deceptively quick and agile. Here's him being blocked one on one and Superman diving over a RB who is trying to save his QB.

He does a great job with technique to keep himself clean and make plays in space. He can play multiple spots on the defensive line so he'll fit in any scheme.

All in all, Jonathan Allen is one of the easier guys to evaluate. He's a big/strong/quick/technically sound monster of a man who is going to be picked in the top 5 in the 2017 NFL Draft.

