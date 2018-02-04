John Stephen Jones, Jerry Jones' grandson, commits to Arkansas

Another Jones will be heading to Fayetteville, Ark.
Highland Park quarterback John Stephen Jones, grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, committed on Sunday to play for the Razorbacks at the next level.
His grandfather and father, Stephen Jones, also played football at Arkansas.
John Stephen Jones led Highland Park to consecutive Class 5A Division II state championships, including a wild 53-49 win over Manvel in December.
Done deal! pic.twitter.com/k7QgmhRqd9— John Stephen Jones (@JohnSJones15) February 4, 2018
