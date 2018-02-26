Jerry Jones may be ordered to pay fellow owners 'millions'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

Dallas -- Another skirmish apparently breaking out in the feud between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, after it was seemingly squashed at the league meetings back in December.

"My relationship with Jerry has been great," Goodell said at those meetings, "we don't always agree. And I'm not paid to agree and he's not paid to agree with me."

A New York Times report says the Goodell and league office plan on quote, "ordering him to pay millions of dollars."

Infighting between Jones and his billionaire NFL brethren peaked last fall. Upset over the legal drama unfolding in the wake of running back Zeke Elliott's suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, Jones tried to derail negotiations on Goodell's new contract. Threats of suits and counter suits-volleyed back and forth.

But this renewal of the league's civil unrest doesn't seem to follow the narrative set back in December.

Goodell got his new deal, to the tune of 200 million dollars and told Jones, in effect, no hard feelings.

"Do I look like I take it personally," said Goodell, then looking at Jones, said, "Jerry, do I look like I take it personally? No."

So, why another dustup? A little digging provides the answer. A league source tells WFAA Sports it's actually not a fine, as it was first reported by the Times.

Instead, Jones will have to reimburse fellow teams for expenses they incurred from the Elliott legal fight, and Jones threats to sue. Now, this resolution's been on the books for 20 years and has been used in the past.

And if you're wondering how that number ends up being millions, recall Elliott's drawn-out legal fight went all the way to federal court. So, instead of a retaliatory blindside hit from the commissioner, perhaps this is more procedural than punitive.

