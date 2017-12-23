Jerry Jones' grandson has record-setting performance in Highland Park comeback win

ARLINGTON -- John Stephen Jones left his legacy on the house his grandfather built.

Jones, the grandson of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, threw for a record 564 yards and four touchdowns —including the game-winning touchdown pass with 34 seconds remaining — to lift Highland Park to a 53-49 come-from-behind victory over Manvel and back-to-back UIL Class 5A Division I state championships, this time in front of 25,975 fans at AT&T Stadium.

“I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world,” said Jones, the game’s Offensive MVP. “I’m so proud to be a part of this. I can’t say enough of how proud I am of this team. They fought to the very end and never gave up. This team is unbelievable.”

Manvel (15-1) took a 49-39 lead after Kam Scott returned the kickoff for a state-record 97 yards for a touchdown with 6:27 remaining.

Jones accounted for the game’s final 14 points, starting with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:05 left that brought Highland Park (15-1) to within three points at 49-46.

