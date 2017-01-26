It's time to reconsider A-Rod's time in Texas

12 Dec 2000: Alex Rodriguez talks during a press conference after being signed to the Texas Rangers at The Ball Park in Arlington, Texas.Mandatory Credit: Gary Barber /Allsport (Photo: Gary Barber)

DALLAS - "I like to win. I like to win any competition. What we've had a chance to do here is leapfrog into an arena where we've never been before."- Tom Hicks, December 12th, 2000 (via the Dallas Morning News)

Sixteen years ago today, Alex Rodriguez signed the then largest deal in baseball history. Ten years, $252 million. It signaled to Rangers fans and the rest of baseball that Texas wasn’t content with three playoff exits in five years. They wanted, nay needed, more.

A-Rod represented that commitment to more.

By himself, he lived up to that commitment.

During his three seasons in Texas, A-Rod accumulated 27 wins above replacement. That’s far and away better than anyone else in the American League during that timeframe. In the entire sport itself, only one player was more valuable: Barry Bonds with 35.4.

Despite such a short tenure, A-Rod is one of -- if not the -- best players to wear a Rangers jersey. Going all the way back to the Rangers’ first Texas season in 1972, A-Rod is 9th on the all time WAR list. Which is remarkable, considering he only played 485 games with Texas.

For perspective, the top two on the list are Pudge (49.6) and Rafael Palmeiro (42.4). In achieving those numbers however, they each played over 1500 games.

Put another way: if you double the games A-Rod played in Texas to 970, you can reasonably extrapolate his WAR to 54. That puts A-Rod five wins ahead of both those Rangers icons, despite playing 600 games less.

A player that good should be celebrated, not denigrated. We should be reflecting on what a special player we saw, not continuing to use schoolyard nicknames taunting him.

So why is he so reviled?

"What we found in Texas was a well-run organization that did a great job of letting us know where they had come from and where they are going. I think this will be a day an era of national prominence begins for this organization." –Scott Boras, December 12th, 2000 (via the Dallas Morning News)

When A-Rod played in Texas, they never won more than 73 games. Considering they won that 73 in his first year, it’s safe saying they peaked early. How could a team with the best player in the league be so terrible?

Hideki Irabu

Dave Burba

Einar Diaz

Ismael Valdez

The “well-run organization” put players like this and others around their superstar. They believed they could shovel cow feces around their crown jewel without people being able to smell it.

They were wrong.

Jon Hart and Tom Hicks are the reasons those teams were bad. They were less a well-run organization, more the plaything of a broke businessman and his stuffed shirt lackey. People bellyache about the ownership now, but how soon we forget the days of old where the Rangers were owned and managed like a turnkey operation.

This is all well known, yet A-Rod is still cast in a dark light.

Many fans resent him for his contract. That he made so much money bothers fans, to the point where they view him as THE beacon of blame when the team failed. They conflated the investment in A-Rod as an investment in the entire team. That because this player is great, the team should be great and if the team isn’t great it’s his fault.

That’s deeply flawed and unequally applied logic.

Consider the case of Mike Trout. Trout is this generation’s A-Rod in many ways. He’s the best player in his league, has been since he was a young man. He received a large contract for his services after being the best thing going. He continues to be good, but his team continues to be terrible.

Nobody blames Trout for the Angels’ failures. Nobody would blame Trout for being traded, even as A-Rod was tarred and feathered when he was swapped to the Yankees in 2004.

Wonder if there’s any noticeable difference between Trout and A-Rod.

Others hold the cloud of PEDs against A-Rod, who admitted to taking them during his tenure in Texas in 2009. Many feel that his reputation and numbers are tainted because of his admitted rule breaking.

Our selective vision at work.

Rafael Palmeiro tested positive for steroids and appeared in the Mitchell Report, yet people clamor for him to be recognized. Pudge despite never testing positive is surrounded by reasonable questions based on (admittedly) circumstantial evidence, but we willfully ignore them. That doesn’t even take into account how we move the goalpost on certain PEDs. You’ll be hard pressed to find the same hard stance taken on greenies that you do on HGH and stanozolol.

The simple reality of the situation is A-Rod was a superstar, but not one we liked.

As a fanbase, we tend to have a view on how athletes “should act.” It’s subjective and ever changing, but it exists. Consider the cases of Derek Holland and C.J. Wilson. Both players were great figures in our community, going above and beyond for charity. That’s something we embraced when they were good to great players.

Then they fell off. Suddenly we didn’t care about Holland’s charity work. All we could do was chastise him for his perceived mental immaturity. Wilson was big into improving his community, but he started acting like a “douche” and we ran him out of town on a rail.

Sometimes we even use this excuse the other way. Michael Young is a beloved figure in Rangers lore, but his exit as a player was beset by squabbles with management and a sharply declining performance. Yet because of previous greatness and a favorable sentiment in the fanbase, the capes came out for him when criticism emerged. He was protected by people and their constantly moving goalposts.

A-Rod is not afforded any of those protections. He isn’t excused because of his greatness, like others are. His legacy is that of a pincushion, with no large scale efforts to change it.

He’s become the eternal villain of a fanbase for no other reason than they just don’t like him.

So on this, the sixteen year anniversary of A-Rod blessing Texas with his baseball greatness I hope everyone takes a moment to recalibrate their thoughts and opinions on an all-time great Ranger. If not only because all the things we pin to his as some sort of scarlet letter are better befitting the breast of others.

A-Rod’s memory should be one of triumph despite having to carry an entire franchise on his broad shoulders. A player who did magical things, yet had no help for it then and is considered leprous now. The image of this star is one we’re self projecting and eternally protecting. It’s a false image, and one that we should abandon.

We won’t however. As fun as it is to recognize great stars for what they do on the diamond, it’s infinitely more fun and fulfilling to vilify someone for the purpose of self righteousness. A-Rod is a rich man who broke rules, which is a blank check for people to holier than thou his existence. To give him names like A-Roid and A-Fraud are nothing more than actions meant to bring him down to a level detractors feel apt.

I can no longer abide that level of pettiness and unfairness. My view of a great player will no longer be clouded by the expectations and put upon burden of irrational fans. Alex Rodriguez is one of the greatest players in Rangers history. It’s time we acknowledge it.

