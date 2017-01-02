Is a Napoli reunion best for Texas?

Nap-o-li! Nap-o-li! Nap-o-li! (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2015 Getty Images)

DALLAS - Baseball lends itself to identifiable heroes.

Unlike football and hockey, you see the faces of the players. Facial cues and expressions of emotions endear us to them. Basketball shares the same feature, but the individual focus and nature of baseball amplifies that so much more.

The image of the pitcher standing alone on the mound mowing down an opposing lineup is romantic. A batter stepping up to the plate in the game’s biggest moments can remind some of a gladiator walking into the coliseum.

While MLB has been resistant to marketing this on a wide scale, that hasn’t stopped the individual cities for falling in love with their favorites. Players like Pudge, MY, and Elvis all exist as mononyms in the minds of Ranger fans.

Jorge Cantu did next to nothing while here, but his name inspires a single positive image that fans don’t forget. Cliff Lee lasted half a season, but his good work won’t go ignored. Those are just ones in my lifetime. The full list is encyclopedic.

A player beloved by Rangers fans for his on and off field antics is Mike Napoli, who’s fresh off a World Series trip with Cleveland. It hasn’t been long since Ranger fans saw Napoli, after he spent around 40 games with the team during their 2015 campaign.

With the Indians’ signing of Edwin Encarnacion and ability to shuffle Carlos Santana around the diamond, Napoli became the odd man out. Texas after missing out on/declining not to sign Encarnacion and losing Mitch Moreland to Boston are in need of a first baseman.

Napoli in his Texas tenures did everything he could to become a beloved figure. The loud "Nap-O-Li!" chants at the Ballpark were a trademark of his time. His go-ahead RBI double in game 5 of the 2011 World Series is the capstone of his on field magnificence.

His off field antics endeared him to many, even when he wasn’t in Arlington. Many fans saw Nap wandering the streets of Boston sans shirt after Boston’s 2013 title win and wish it was Uptown not Beantown he was traversing. His perception is that of a lovable everyman, who loves to party and hit home runs.

Not that there’s anything wrong or inaccurate about that image. By all accounts that’s exactly Napoli’s profile.

Where the problem lies is what that means baseball wise. The excitement is palpable to see Napoli again in a Texas uniform. Social media lights up at every mention of him, and I have all faith that various attire with his name and number are at the ready to be donned if/when the signing comes to pass. There’s a good feel about bringing back a beloved and conquering hero.

There’s just the problem that he might not be that good anymore.

Let’s look at how Napoli over the last two seasons stacks up with the player he’d be replacing in Moreland. Both averaged around 140 games played, Moreland a little less Napoli a little more, over that time span. In straight WAR, which accounts for both offense and defense, Moreland was more valuable than Napoli by almost a full win(2.6 to 1.7). Not a huge shock, since Napoli was never viewed as an elite defender at any of his positions. He was and will be an offensive first player, while Moreland more defensive minded.

That said, there’s reason to believe that Napoli might not be the substantial upgrade our memories lead us to believe. He’s only hit 7 more home runs than Moreland over the last two years, driven in only 6 more runs, and has struck out almost 30% of the time which is a big spike over Moreland’s 22.6%. He has a worse battering average by about 20 points and slugging by 10. He holds the edge in wOBA (weighted on base average) by .006 and wRC+ (weighted runs created plus) by 5.

Independent of the Moreland comparison, there are other risk factors seen in the Napoli numbers. His two best years by WAR were 2011 with Texas(5.4) and 2013 with Boston(3.9). Both of those season saw an astronomically high BABIP(batting average of balls in play) with .344 and .367 respectively. Even in his 3rd best season since 2011 (2014 with a 2.4) Napoli benefited from a .321 BABIP. Even in his best Angels season(2.7 in 2009) the BABIP sat at .321.

That high variance quotient shows that while Napoli was a good player in his best years, there’s reason to believe his numbers were juiced by uncontrollable factors. This may be a hot button term to use, but there’s a strong amount of luck in the best Napoli years.

It’s also worth noting the Napoli dominating your memories was about five years younger. 2017 will be his age 35 season, and age is Russian roulette for a baseball player. You never know when it will hit, but every year the chances increase that everything falls apart (unless you’re Julio Franco or Ichiro).

There’s also the avascular necrosis shadow lurking. Napoli was diagnosed before he signed with Boston, and while asymptomatic there’s a lingering fear it could come calling. Should it, the treatment would cost Napoli up to a year. A year a player of his age can’t afford losing.

The stark reality is Napoli will likely be the Rangers starting baseman on Opening Day 2017 against his now former club Cleveland. In that reality, Texas has signed a player that is above average but not great and has regression red flags.

He’ll likely be paid more in both years and dollars than Mitch Moreland, who if you look at both offensive and defensive metrics together Moreland would be the better value. If Texas wanted to go primary offense at first base on a multi-year contract, I’d argue that they should be the ones finding a cage for Encarnacion’s parrot right now.

Alas, they didn’t.

When Napoli signs, you shouldn’t be unhappy. Joy is hard to find in this world, so wherever we as humans can eek it out is worth doing. That said, letting the memory of Napoli as a jolly tattooed dinger smashing bear who you could see watching college football with cloud the reality of his baseball career is unwise. He won’t be as good as you remember, not through any fault of his own however. That’s just the way baseball go.

That’s the danger in fans cultivating a hero worship complex when it comes to players. It removes fans from objective analysis, substituting in anecdotal appeasement of their oxytocin supplies. As is true in a large section of our population, if we like something we’ll find facts to support our narrative.

If we don’t, we’ll make them fit by shoving them together like a misshapen puzzle piece. Anything that speaks against the accepted refrain is wrong and heresy. Whatever mental gymnastics the situation calls for, we’ll get on the brain’s balance beam.

There’s an old saying from a German Romanticism poet that goes “A hero is one who knows how to hang on one minute longer.” While fans may love that Napoli’s legacy in Texas hangs on one minute longer, they’ll like it less when the hero they love to cheer stops giving them as many reasons to raise their voices.

