Plano's Kyron Cumby ran for 227 yards and 3 touchdowns against Denton Guyer -- and he did it on just six carries.

He and his head coach Jaydon McCullough both say that insane stat line is a byproduct of their execution that night, starting with the offensive line.

But McCullough makes sure to note -- you can't forget the speed, quickness, and agility of Cumby.

