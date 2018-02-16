Indiana WR Simmie Cobbs Jr. could bring value to Cowboys

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 25: Simmie Cobbs Jr. #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers makes a one-yard touchdown catch over Da'Wan Hunte #2 of the Purdue Boilermakers in the first quarter of a game at Ross-Ade Stadium. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS - Continuing the series on the wide receivers in the 2018 NFL Draft has brought us to Simmie Cobbs Jr. of Indiana. The Hoosiers’ wide receiver was able to get back on the field after missing the 2016 season after sustaining a season ending injury one game in.

He was granted a medical redshirt so the 2017 season his redshirt junior season (rJr).

This past year Cobbs didn’t have the same impact in terms of racking up the yards but he was a bigger red zone threat for the Hoosiers pulling down eight of his career 12 touchdown passes. Due to his size (listed as 6’4” on school’s website), Cobbs is a threat in the red zone.

Simmie Cobbs Jr.

Position: WR

College: Indiana

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 220

College Production:

Class Games Rec Yards Avg TDs Fr 5 7 114 16.3 0 So 13 60 1035 17.3 4 rJr 12 72 841 11.7 8 Totals 30 139 1990 14.3 12

As shown against the Ohio State Buckeyes below, Cobbs is going up against a top draft prospect in Denzel Ward. Using his right hand, Cobb gives himself just enough cushion to go up and get the ball. Ward never turns his head which gives Cobbs the advantage on the play.

One thing that Cobb possesses is his strong hands. He has shown the ability to snatch the ball out of the air with both hands. On occasion he will show off his catching ability with the one-handed grab, much like Cobbs did against Ohio State.

Cobbs has also shown flashes of getting away from would be tacklers. Against the Penn State Nittany Lions, he evaded the cornerback on the boundary and finds the pylon for the touchdown. He won’t be the most elusive wide receiver for the Cowboys should they look his way but Cobbs can do just enough to be effective here.

Two areas of concern in terms of Cobbs’ ability are blocking and creating separation. The former Hoosier has shown he can block but there are times where he whiffs on the attempt and his runner will get blown up behind the line of scrimmage. It isn’t a physical issue so being coached with better technique will put him on the right path.

What is the buzzword that this fanbase is currently obsessed with? Ahh yes, separation. Well Cobbs isn’t going to help much in terms of creating any for his quarterback even though Dak Prescott is the best in the league in completing passes with little to no separation. He will make the contested catches.

Simmie Cobbs Jr. isn’t the most dynamic pass catcher in this class, but he could be a real viable option on day two, specifically in the third round. The Cowboys don’t need to find a wide receiver too early with other needs, but Cobb could help this team with another big body receiver to replace the departing Brice Butler.



Do you think the Cowboys should be eyeing a wide receiver in the early rounds of the Draft? Share your thoughts with Patrick on Twitter @DraftCowboys.

© 2018 WFAA-TV