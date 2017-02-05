HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys reeives the AP Coach of the Year Award during the NFL HONORS at the Wortham Theater Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (Photo: Bob Levey, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was named the 2016 Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year on Saturday night during the NFL Honors award show. For many fans, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise, but rather a breath of fresh air as Garrett’s name had been brought up as a hot seat candidate after a dismal 4-12 season in 2015.

There is no denying that Garrett’s tenure with the Cowboys has been a mixed bag. He had been the epitome of mediocrity over his first five full seasons with a record of 40-40, including his first three seasons where he went 8-8. When he followed up a 12-4 season with a 4-12 season, many couldn’t figure out just which type of path a Garrett-led Cowboys team was heading down. But now, after leading the Cowboys to a franchise-tying best record of 13-3, it’s clearer that he’s got the team on the right track.

Garrett becomes the third Cowboys coach to capture this honor. Tom Landry won the award in 1966 after leading his team to a 10-3 record and taking the Cowboys to their first ever post-season appearance. Jimmy Johnson won the award in 1990 when the team finished with a 7-9 record. However, it was a huge jump as the Cowboys were 1-15 the previous year.

This season, Garrett’s Cowboys made a huge jump as well, winning nine more games than they won in 2015. And when Tony Romo went down in pre-season it had all the makings of another disastrous year. But this time Garrett was ready. There would be no excuses. In fact, he even gave the Cowboys new facility that nickname.

And he holds true to that mantra. When the media was looking for a scapegoat for the team’s loss in the season opener against the New York Giants, people asked about the sun being in their eyes. Garrett would have none of that.

"The sun's been there for five billion years and it'll probably be there for five billion more," Garrett said Monday when asked on 105.3 The Fan if the sun bothered Cowboys receivers in the fourth quarter.

But his message couldn’t have gotten any clearer than when people wanted to slap an asterisk on the 2015 after losing both Tony Romo and Dez Bryant for a majority of the season. Again, Garrett would not accept any excuses.

“You can’t live in the excuses world. We have to be a football team that is strong enough to handle the adversity of the season,” Garrett said. “Injuries are a part of an NFL season and the team’s that handle injury and other adversity the right way are the ones that are still playing right now. It’s just the nature of it. Every year I’ve been in football, both as a player and as a coach, injuries and adversity have occurred. Somehow, someway you’ve got to overcome them. We didn’t do that this year. We didn’t do that in any aspect of our organization. We have to do a better job of that in the coming year.”

Garrett took over for Wade Phillips in the middle of the 2010 season after the Cowboys got off to a 1-7 start. The team would finish 5-3 and Garrett would remain the team’s coach in 2011. It’s been a bumpy ride for Garrett along the way and a lot of those bumps have been hidden.

For starters, he’s had to dig himself out of a hole when it comes to financial resources available as the team has endured some substantial dead money hits. Over his first five years, the Cowboys have averaged $20 million in dead money. That’s quite a long stretch of disadvantage for the organization where Garrett was left without potential talent upgrades.

But during Garrett’s tenure, the Cowboys’ brass have transitioned how they go about things. In 2016, they wasted the fewest amount of money on dead money with only $3.2 million.

Garrett is persistent on building the team the right way, which means through the draft with the right type of players. And this approach can now be seen up and down the roster.

The team has excelled in the draft in recent years, including a remarkable showing last year when they selected two rookie standouts, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott. Some people will proclaim the Cowboys got lucky, but one thing is certain - both these young stars radiate the type of makeup that Jason Garrett looks for in his football players.

And that is where the stamp of Jason Garrett has proved so valuable for this team. While this organization has had a propensity of taking risks in the past, they have pulled the reigns in and taken a much more responsible approach. It is this approach that most took shape in 2016.

Fight

If you saw the lack of effort from the team during Wade Phillips last game as head coach, then you will appreciate the battle that exists in Garrett’s squads. His teams flat out fights for him. The Cowboys defense has been an Achilles heel for the team for the last several years, but this season they finished in the top five in points allowed. That’s a big accomplishment if you consider that they are not a group that is laced with talent. But what they do possess is fight. They collectively swarm, hit, and bring down their opponents. It’s a testament to Garrett and what he can get from his troops.

Focus

While it might get old always hearing the “we are just worried about today” sound bites from the head coach, the mental preparation that Garrett transmits to his team is unprecedented. You just can’t distract them. Garrett preaches that every player has a chance and that it doesn’t matter where they were drafted or how they got there. It’s all about what they do from this point.

That may sound cliche, but this was on full display when a fourth-round, third-string quarterback replaced the team’s $21 million, franchise quarterback. It was a challenging situation, but Garrett handled it like he handles everything else. He focused on the moment and did what is best for the team, despite having a close relationship with the much respected Tony Romo.

This will be a decision that will be second guessed for a while, but when you have a player that had the best rookie season of any quarterback in NFL history, it doesn’t seem like that hard of a decision.

Fun

The culture of this team is about hard work, preparation, and being the best version of yourself. But one of the exciting things about watching the 2016 version of the Cowboys was seeing how much fun they have. We’ve seen Zeke jump in the kettle, Dez Bryant throw a touchdown pass to Jason Witten, and who can forget this entertaining video the group made at the breakfast table.

Garrett loves players who have a passion for the game, whether it be the intensity of players like Dez or all the amusing antics of Zeke. He allows players to be themselves and in return he earns their respect. Players interviews will often look very similar to Garrett’s interviews where opponents are praised and nonsense tabloid stories never take off because they just don’t give the media the inflammatory quotes they’re looking for.

It was a great season for the Cowboys, but one of the best things to come out of it was that there have become a greater consensus that the Jason Garrett “Process” is actually working. Many fans now see it, Jerry Jones sees it, and now the Associated Press sees it.

It’s okay to clap now.

