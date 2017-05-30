How good can Joey Gallo be?

May 17, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) in action during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerome Miron, Jerome Miron)

DALLAS - The question has followed Joey Gallo since he burst onto the scene in 2014: how good can this guy actually be?

Gallo started that season in High A Myrtle Beach where in 58 games he hit 21 homers, slashed a Barry Bonds-like .323/.463/.735.

On June 9 he made his AA debut in Frisco where he took an 0-3 into the bottom of the 9th then hit a walk off bomb.

A month later he played in the MLB Futures game where in batting practice he shattered the windshield of a promotional Chevy pickup truck 500 feet away, then hit the game winning home run for team USA to win the MVP during the Futures game.



All these things happened within a month of each other and the hype train transformed into a hype F-16 and took flight. In 2015 you may remember such Gallo highlights as his three-hit debut or his moonshot home run off Clayton Kershaw. Joey Gallo was on top of the world, there was nothing he couldn’t do.



Everything changed when the calendar turned to 2016. Gallo spent the majority of 2016 in AAA where his numbers weren’t awful, but watching him at the plate he looked frustrated and defeated. In his 30 big league plate appearances this defeat showed big time. He struck out 63.3% of his trips to the plate and managed just one hit, a homerun of course.



Following such a disappointing season it was easy to worry about how Gallo would fill the everyday third base role when Adrian Beltre went down with a calf injury after the World Baseball classic. Nothing in his 2016 season performance at any level showed a player ready for consistent starts at the big league level, but baseball rarely makes sense and is never that predictable.



Given one position and a spot in the lineup nearly every day Joey Gallo is flourishing. He won the Rangers player of the month for April after hitting 12 extra base hits (seven of them homers), four stolen bases and a slash line of .213/.330/.523.

After slumping a bit in the early part of May, Gallo is back above .200 with his batting average and has added nine home runs so far this month. Gallo is slashing .205/.313/.548 over the first two months of the season which at first blush looks unsustainable but by the second blush Joey Gallo has already hit another tape measure home run.



Now I know what you’re thinking, this guy is stalling and filling the page with numbers because he doesn’t want to answer his own headline’s question. You’re partially correct. This question has flummoxed talent evaluators, coaches, and front office executives for years. So let’s start figuring this out by looking at Gallo like scouts do: let’s look at his tools.



Many a lazy evaluators look at a dude who is 6’5” and 235 lbs and assume he is a poor fielder. Gallo is not a poor fielder. Yes he has eight errors, but errors do not accurately portray a player’s defensive abilities. His reactions and soft hands give him the potential to become an above average fielder. Add those skills to his inhumanly strong throwing arm and you’ve got yourself a pretty good glove at the hot corner.



Not only is Gallo a better defender than assumed at first glance, he’s also faster than someone his size should be. On steal attempts this season Gallo is 4-for-4, and 8-for-8 in his MLB career. It’s not just the stolen bases, but being intelligent and aggressive on the base paths.

Would you believe that Gallo is the fourth best baserunner in the game so far this season by Fangraph's BsR metric? You probably wouldn't but it's true. Gallo's 3.4 BsR is just ahead of Mike Trout's 3.0.

Now to Joey Gallo’s power. The technical term for Gallo’s raw power is hahaha no that’s not possible how could a human hit a baseball that far he broke physics. OK, the actual technical term is 80 grade, but I’m not a scout.

If you're looking for other big leaguers with Gallo’s level of raw power, think Giancarlo Stanton, Nelson Cruz, Bryce Harper, Chris Davis, and Mark Trumbo. A few others are arguably on there, but it’s an exclusive list. Trout is not on this list, I wouldn’t put Kris Bryant on this list. Those two have excellent hit tools that make their in-game power play up to 80.



Last comes the most difficult tool to evaluate: the hit tool. If Joey Gallo can hit .220 for a season he will be an All Star. If he can hit .230 he’s an MVP candidate. And if he can consistently hit .260 he will be enshrined in Cooperstown. A lot of things would have to go right for that to happen but it is possible.



Coming up through the minors Gallo could not hit fastballs up or in. This season Gallo opened up his stance wide, the same adjustment the Rangers suggested Nelson Cruz and Chris Davis make. This allowed him to see the baseball with both eyes and pull his hands in more easily on inside fastballs at the belt or higher. So far this season he’s whiffed less on fastballs belt-high inside and hit one of his 16 homers off that type of pitch.



Gallo’s 2017 success has not just come against fastballs, but off speed pitches as well. This season 2.4% of the sliders he’s seen and 3.3% of the curve balls he’s seen have been hit for homers.



Since addressing his weakness against fastballs, Gallo has become more susceptible to change ups and in the month of May has seen 12% more change ups than he did in April which has likely accounted for his earlier slump.



Now for one last number before this article simply becomes a binary algorithm. This last stat is about luck. Typically big power hitters like Joey Gallo have a high batting average on balls in play, or BABIP. This is because they hit the ball hard and this stat doesn’t account for strikeouts.

An average BABIP is .300, Gallo’s career minor league BABIP is .331. His 2017 BABIP is .214, 66 points lower than Fangraph’s least optimistic projection.



What this means is that even though Joey is putting together an excellent season, he’s due for a lot more luck than he’s gotten so far.



These numbers and evaluations are well and good, but what do they mean? Add them all together and, at worst, you’ve got a guy who plays an excellent first base and a solid third base or corner outfield. You’ve got a guy who will hit a whole haul of homers, strike out a bunch and walk a bunch.

Also this guy excels at the less glamorous aspects of the game and fits in well in this clubhouse. At best you’ve got a guy who plays premium defense at third who wins many home run races, several All Star selections, and maybe an MVP or two if things go really well.



Joey Gallo possesses all the natural ability to become a star paired with the drive and mentality to actualize it. This kid is only 23 years old playing in his first full season in the big leagues. There will be some struggles, and fans should understand that is an inevitability, but with his GALLOns of talent, he’s sure to make it a memorable career filled with more than enough extreme facial expressions to last a lifetime.

How good do you think Joey Gallo will be? Share your predictions with Brice on Twitter @80GradeWhitt.

© 2017 WFAA-TV