How Corey Davis from the MAC could be a franchise WR

Western Michigan Broncos wide receiver Corey Davis (84) reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of the 2017 Cotton Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

DALLAS - If I asked who the all-time leader in college football in receiving yards was, the answer may surprise you. If I asked what school this player went to, the answer would probably send you sprawling to the floor.

That’s because the all-time leader in college football in receiving yards is not a Dez Bryant or Antonio Brown, and the trophy doesn’t reside in Columbus, Ohio or Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Instead, the title belongs to someone else.

Corey Davis of Western Michigan.

Davis steadily increased his production during his tenure with the Broncos, and caught 67 passes for 941 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. By the time he was a senior in 2016, Davis ranked in the top 10 in college football in all three receiving categories: 97 catches, 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns.

At 6’3, 209 pounds, Davis has prototypical size which allows him to beat inside leverage. His strength exiting the line of scrimmage plays to his advantage, as he is not easily re-routed. This allows Davis to get behind safeties and create separation in space.

Davis' ability to create separation makes him a lethal deep threat.

When the ball is in the air, Davis goes to another level, and more often than not comes down with 50/50 balls other receivers cannot corral. Even with defensive backs and safeties draped over him, Davis manages to haul in passes that would either fall incomplete or get picked off.

Like this one.

Along with his nose for the ball, Davis is a premier route runner. His angles are crisp and his cuts frequently cause defensive backs to stumble or get turned around. If balls are underthrown or off-target, Davis has a knack for re-adjusting mid-route and still making the grab.

Davis also has a knack for catching catches passes with his hands, and does not rely solely on his body, like a certain Cowboys receiver we know *cough* Terrance Williams *cough*

And while Davis has plenty of positives, there are a few downsides to his game. One is the fact he has only faced MAC-level competition, meaning there is a chance Davis won’t hold up against elite NFL defensive backs. Despite his ability to stretch the field vertically, Davis does not always commit to deep routes, which can leave quarterbacks hanging out to dry.

With the transition to the NFL will also come the need for Davis to become an effective blocker in the run game. He has the size to do it, but blocking was not something he was often asked to do at Western Michigan.

Davis has a very high ceiling and little downside. For teams in the market for an elite wide receiver to be the cornerstone of their franchise, look no further than Davis.

