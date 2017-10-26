WFAA
Whataburger war! Lone Star, Wakeland have each laid claim store #1020

High school web show, season 1, episode 3: Reece Kelley Graham breaks down a Whataburger rivalry brewing in Frisco.

Reece Kelley Graham , WFAA 1:39 PM. CDT October 26, 2017

It's a rivalry of epic proportions.

And no, it has nothing to do with football.

Join HS writer Reece Kelley Graham as he gives us an inside look at Frisco ISD's Whataburger war.

