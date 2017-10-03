Week 5 takeaways: 9-6A is Coppell's to lose, how Heath's win over Rockwall changed everything

Photo credit: Rockwall-Heath High School on Twitter

It's hard to think we're almost halfway through the season. With district play in full swing, there's a lot going on! Here are our biggest takeaways from Week 5: The District 9-6A race is over before it even started

Let's not pretend we didn't see this coming. Before the season began, we knew that Coppell and Jesuit would be the favorites in District 9-6A. Both will make the playoffs. But nobody was sure which of the two would gain the edge in the district race.

But it's already October now – Coppell is steamrolling everyone and Jesuit still hasn't won a game. What's worse? Jesuit, who arguably had the best shot at handing the Cowboys a district loss, couldn't get the job done. There's little stopping Coppell from running the table the rest of the way.

Skyline and Lake Highlands have improved from last season and should give Coppell a decent amount of challenge. But honestly, this is now Coppell's district to lose. Even if an unlikely stumble happens along the way, we can't see the Cowboys doing worse than being co-champions with someone... probably Jesuit. Quarterback Brady McBride and Coppell's offense outclass most opponents. If everything goes right, they'll be coasting to the playoffs.

Have fun figuring out 11-6A

Rockwall-Heath and Mesquite Horn, two fringe playoff teams in early season projections, have now taken over District 11-6A. Horn has already taken down Mesquite and Longview. Heath's win over Rockwall last week came as a shock, but only because the Yellow Jackets crushed John Tyler so easily the week before. The Hawks going over the Jackets changed the district landscape. They're no longer a "fringe" playoff team.

Heath looks really steady right now, but still has to play Tyler, Longview and Horn. Horn has been mighty impressive – everyone seems to be forgetting that the Jaguars came close to knocking off Cedar Hill in non-district play. Rockwall, judging by sheer talent, is the best team in the district, but has proven to be the ultimate enigma.

Those are your playoff teams – have fun arguing over who's better. That fourth spot? We honestly have no idea.

We've found 2017's "District of Doom"…

And it's 10-5A, everybody! We said it last week, and last Friday left us with more questions than answers. This district features seven legitimate contenders for the playoffs (sorry Red Oak).

No. 8 Mansfield Legacy seems to have a pretty firm grasp on the top spot, for now. The Broncos have only lost to Aledo (No. 1 in 5A) so far, and have looked really good in district wins over Midlothian and Lancaster. Having to face Timberview, Waxahachie, Lake Ridge and Summit over the next four weeks will give us a better idea if Legacy has the right stuff.

Lake Ridge is probably the only other playoff lock right now. Summit and Midlothian have been nice surprises, but can they sustain through another five weeks? Can Lancaster and Waxahachie rebound from rough starts?

Denton Ryan and Allen are destroying everyone

With the exception of the Raiders' game vs. Frisco Lone Star and the Eagles' showdown with Coppell, none of Denton Ryan or Allen's games have been close. Ryan is winning games by a combined margin of 120 points. Allen? 99 points. C'mon Eagles, do better.

That was sarcasm.

Imagine how dominant a Grant Tisdale, Spenser Sanders, Emani Bailey, Brock Sturges, Carson Schleker, Theo Wease, Gabriel Douglas, Tauskie Dove all-star team would be? Twitter: @ReeceKelleyG

