Summer camps, illegal coaching among UIL violations by Southlake Carroll football

A Carroll Independent School District report released Friday detailed UIL violations by the high school football program, including coaching violations and non-UIL-sanctioned summer camps held on district property.

Carroll head football coach Hal Wasson, who was placed on administrative leave January 26 pending the review of what district officials called "the culture of the football program," held at least two camps considered to be in violation of UIL guidelines.

The "summary of findings" detailed four main areas that school officials believe run afoul of UIL standards:

1. Infractions dealing with how the football program ran summer camps, and other camps for incoming students, including football camps held on prohibited dates.

2. Carroll football coaches were also confirmed to have instructed athletes outside of the school day during the offseason, another violation.

3. Sub-varsity Carroll football players participated in workouts on the same day they were set to play in a game.

4. Some Southlake coaches under contract with other districts were found to be working with the football team before they were officially part of the Southlake staff.

Corrective action recommended in the review included a communication plan between the coaching staff and Carroll ISD's athletic director, an annual audit of summer camp schedules and furthering coach education on UIL guidelines.

While none of the violations are seemingly earth-shattering individually, Caroll ISD must now decide what to do next with Wasson. He has coached the Dragons since 2007 and led the team to the 2011 Class 5A Division I state championship.

In all, Carroll has won eight state championships in football, tied for the most in the state.

Read Carroll ISD's findings below or here.

Carroll ISD review of football program by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

