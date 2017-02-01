Signing Day '17: Bishop Dunne's Chevin Calloway chooses Arkansas

Chevin Calloway on National Signing Day 2017 (Photo: WFAA)

Bishop Dunne High School was home to two of the biggest college recruits in North Texas: Chevin Calloway and Damion Daniels.

Calloway, the No. 11 cornerback in ESPN's top 300 recruits, announced his decision to play for Arkansas. He had been committed to Iowa before flipping that commitment to the Razorbacks, according to ESPN.

Daniels, who had 28 offers according to Rivals, chose Nebraska over the likes of LSU, Florida, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

