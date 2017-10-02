Players of the week: Rockwall-Heath's Tanner McCalister can do anything

Photo Credit: Tanner McCalister on Twitter

Big time players, make big time plays.

Here are five players that shined bright under those Friday night lights in Week 5:

Player of the week: Rockwall-Heath's Tanner McCalister – RB/DB, senior

Rockwall-Heath's Tanner McCalister had the biggest night of anyone in the area, on both sides of the ball. McCalister played a total of 142 snaps, split between offense, defense and special teams. On defense, he tallied four tackles, one interception and a pass breakup. On offense, he led the Hawks in rushing and receiving yards. McCalister ran the ball for 211 yards on 23 carries, averaging over nine yards per rush. He caught three passes for 42 yards.

McCalister scored three touchdowns on the ground, including the score that tied the game as time expired. The ensuing PAT clinched the 28-27 win over rival Rockwall.

Coppell's Brady McBride – QB, senior

Having totaled 830 yards passing on the season so far, it has become very evident that opposing secondaries should be afraid of Coppell QB Brady McBride. While defensive scores aided in the Cowboys' 63-41 win over Jesuit on Friday, McBride accounted for 35 points through the air. He completed 17-of-23 passes for 234 yards and 5 TDs. He also rushed for 93 yards on seven carries.

Cedar Hill's Shabazz Dotson – DE/DT, senior

Though the outcome may not have been satisfactory for the Longhorns, D-lineman Shabazz Dotson was a human highlight reel in Cedar Hill's 21-7 loss to rival DeSoto. Dotson made 10+ tackles with many going for a loss. His most impressive moment of the night was when he made two solo tackles near the goal line to keep DeSoto out of the endzone. The Eagles ended up missing a field goal to end the drive.

Skyline's Jeremiah Gray – DE, senior

Another defensive end to make a big impact on Friday – Skyline's Jeremiah Gray was dominant in the Raiders' 55-20 win over W.T. White. Gray recovered a fumble early in the first quarter to give Skyline an early 12-0 lead. He finished the night with five tackles (four TFLs), three sacks and six pressures.

Southlake Carroll's Will Bowers – QB, junior

Southlake Carroll's Will Bowers has been especially impressive this season and the junior QB kept trending in that direction last Friday. Bowers completed 18 passes for 286 yards and three TDs in the Dragons' 45-31 win over Flower Mound. He also averaged over 11 yards per carry on the ground, rushing for a touchdown and 123 yards. He currently leads the team with 1,174 total yards.

