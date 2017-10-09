Players of the week: Courage Keihn puts Euless Trinity on his back

(Photo: Reece Kelley Graham)

Big time players, make big time plays.

Here are five players that shined bright under those Friday night lights in Week 6:

Player of the week: Euless Trinity's Courage Keihn – RB, senior

Coming off an ankle injury that kept him out of action for multiple weeks, Euless Trinity's Courage Keihn played at full speed in the Trojans' 21-20 win over rival Southlake Carroll. And oh boy, did he make an impact. Keihn scored two touchdowns and accounted for 74 percent of Trinity's total offense. He rushed for 213 yards on 27 carries, averaging close to eight yards per rush.

Skyline's Velton Gardner – QB, junior

It's hard to ignore Velton Gardner's contributions to Skyline's 44-37 win over Lake Highlands this week. Gardner passed or rushed for all six of the Raiders' touchdowns. He completed 20-of-28 passes for 312 yards while rushing for 204 on 25 carries.

Frisco Reedy's Dominic McCorry – S, senior

Dominic McCorry has been as big of a part of Frisco Reedy's breakout season as anyone. He's pick off four passes on the season, including his interception last Friday, which prevented Frisco Wakeland from tying the game. He tallied 10 tackles and a pass breakup as well. Reedy is undefeated and the Lions are allowing just over 20 points per game.

Denton Guyer's Dylan Bourey – LB, senior

Senior linebacker Dylan Bourey dominated in Denton Guyer's 55-24 win over Plano East. Bourey was all over the place, finishing the night with 13 tackles, six tackles for a loss and two sacks. Guyer's defense will be challenged by McKinney and Allen in the coming weeks.

Frisco Lone Star's MJ Rivers – QB, senior

Frisco Lone Star got back on track this week, shutting out Frisco 28-0. QB MJ Rivers passed for all four of those touchdowns, completing 18 passes for 325 yards. He's 70 passing yards away from 1000. Twitter: @ReeceKelleyG

