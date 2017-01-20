Once told he'd never play again, Fort Worth basketball star gets D-I scholarship

Pedro Castro will play basketball at UTA on scholarship. Photo: Courtesy

Fort Worth Brewer senior Pedro Castro walks the halls with a wide smile. But, behind the expression, he’s spent far too much time wiping away tears.

“I just didn’t think it would be me,” he said. “Why would it happen to me?”

Pedro has hours of highlights showcasing his skills in basketball.

“He’s been the best player I’ve coached here by far,” head coach Jason Porostovsky said.

Pedro would have been the first player from this school to ever sign a college basketball scholarship. But, two years ago, during a routine physical, his doctor noticed something unusual.

“There was a vein wrapped around one of the valves in my heart,” he said.

That vein was keeping blood from getting to Pedro’s heart.

At just 16, he underwent open heart surgery, saving his life, but ending his future in basketball.

Pedro Castro underwent heart surgery at age 16. Photo: Courtesy

“I did cry that day,” he said. “I didn’t know what to do.”

Not yet ready to give up on his dream, Pedro sought out another opinion. He met with two other doctors, but those meetings ended in tears, too. Only this time, it was different.

“He cleared me that day and I was excited,” Castro said. “I did have a few tears of joy.”

Since then, neither his heart, nor his game, has skipped a beat.

Which is why, just a few months ago, Division I UT-Arlington offered him a full scholarship to play basketball in college.

Pedro said there’s been a valuable lesson inside all this heartache.

“When I come out here I always thank God for the opportunity to be out here because I know I was really close to losing it all and never having it,” he said.

Pedro Castro, stands tall and with a smile at Fort Worth Brewer High School.

