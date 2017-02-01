WFAA
Close

Offensive tackle Kobe Buffalomeat signs with Illinois State

Signing Day - Westlake

Mark Bergin, WFAA 3:29 PM. CST February 01, 2017

NORMAL, ILL. - National Signing Day is in full swing and one name stands out among Wednesday's signees.

Kobe Buffalomeat, a 6-foot-7-inch, 285-pound offensive lineman from Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kan., signed with the Illinois State Redbirds.

Mobile App Users: Click here to view this story

Dozens of people on Twitter took notice of Buffalomeat's unique name.

(© 2017 WBIR)

WFAA

Signing Day '17: Bishop Dunne's Chevin Calloway chooses Arkansas

WFAA

Signing day 2017: Longhorns class considered disappointing

WFAA

Signing day '17: TCU bolsters offense, D-line with stout class

WFAA

Signing day '17: Texas A&M expands borders for strong 2017 class

WFAA

Signing day '17: Sooners boast loaded recruiting class

WFAA

Signing Day '17:

WFAA

Signing Day '17: North Texas announces offense-oriented class

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories