NOT BORING! Sachse survives Rowlett with fourth quarter comeback

(Photo: Reece Kelley Graham)

Be careful what you wish for.

When Sachse quarterback Jalen Mayden and defensive backs Isaiah Humphries and Chris Washington released a rap song last week, they weren't afraid to take some playful shots at those in their district.

The song, entitled, "Sachse U," basically called out their competition for not being good enough.

And in a way, the song was justified. The 6th ranked Mustangs entered the week with a 381-point winning margin on their undefeated season. If you haven't listened to it, the song was pretty tame – funny and smart, actually – but the players did have a valid point:

When was somebody going to challenge them?

Enter Rowlett...

The rivalry between the Mustangs and Eagles is always highly anticipated. The annual game was all over Twitter last week, with fans on either side using #HammerBowl.

When these teams meet, it's always on.

It's just that this year, somebody went and rapped...

"Ain't nobody stopped our offense from scoring, this year I hope the Rowlett game isn't boring."

So naturally, now it was on like Donkey Kong.

We can only assume Rowlett heard the song leading up to Friday's game. Now whether or not it was an extra source of motivation for the Eagles is unclear.

But, Sachse was begging for someone to force their starters into the fourth quarter. And the Mustangs may have gotten more than they bargained for.

Sachse had to claw its way back into the game after falling behind Rowlett by two scores late in the third quarter. The Mustangs scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth and completed a two-point conversion to escape at home with a 42-35 victory. The game, most certainly, wasn't boring.

"We never get down on ourselves," Mayden said postgame. "We were losing, but we were losing because of our own mistakes."

Mayden took part in every score of the final period, passing for a score or doing it himself with his legs. The Mississippi State commit completed 10-of-23 passes for 239 yards. He also rushed for 129 yards on 15 carries.

His 11-yard dash to the endzone gave Sachse the lead with only 31 seconds remaining in the game.

"One of the things we talked about at halftime was winning the fourth quarter," Sachse head coach Mark Behrens said. "We didn't expect to be down by two touchdowns, but the kids responded. We hadn't been in the position all year and it will help us out in the long run."

"He's a competitor," Behrens said of Mayden. "You give him a situation and he'll come out on top of it. That's why we love him."

Mayden said that he told Rowlett's players to bring it while attending yesterday's JV game.

"All we want is to play the fourth," he said.

And Rowlett didn't disappoint him.

"Some people take that as cocky, but all we want is everybody's best. They gave it to us."

Being challenged makes you better.

Still, this was only the second time Sachse had trailed in a game all season. The Mustangs' first deficit came when Garland opened the Week 7 contest with a safety, taking a 2-0 lead.

Sachse would go on to win that game 74-9.

Twitter: @ReeceKelleyG

