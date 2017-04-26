NFL Draft: North Texas High School Edition. Illustration: WFAA Sports

The 2017 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 7 p.m. Speculation has been constant, team needs have been well-documented and mock drafts have been aplenty.

But we here at WFAA Sports decided to throw out some names you haven’t seen on any big boards this draft season -- high schoolers.

North Texas is a hot bed for talent on the gridiron, and many of its players go on to play college and pro ball. Just take this draft for example: Projected No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett is an Arlington Martin graduate, and likely first-rounders Jamal Adams and Solomon Thomas went to Hebron and Coppell, respectively.

So we took a crack at what the draft board might look like if it consisted only of North Texas high school student-athletes. Only 2017-18 seniors were considered.

Now, we’re not in the business of projecting any of the following players as NFL talents. But we’ve paired some of the area’s top high school football talent with NFL teams based on their ranking among other players in the area and the NFL team’s needs.

This project is meant for fun. Don’t like the picks, or think we missed a “first round” talent? Tweet us at @wfaasports. Click the image below to view a larger version. Don't see an image? Go here.

1. Cleveland Browns: Atanza Vongor, Safety, South Grand Prairie

Vongor is arguably the best player in North Texas high school football, and the Browns have needs all over the depth chart -- including defensive back.

2. San Francisco 49ers: Jalen Mayden, QB, Sachse

The best quarterback in the draft goes to San Francisco, which has been trying to figure out its QB situation for a couple years.

3. Chicago Bears: Gemon Green, CB, DeSoto

The Bears are still looking to solidify their secondary and Green is the top cornerback available.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Darrell Simpson, OT, Justin Northwest

Simpson, Scout.com’s second-ranked talent in North Texas, is a steal at No. 4.

5. Tennessee Titans: Erik Ezukanma, WR, Keller Timber Creek

Mariota gets a new, big-time target in Scout.com’s fifth-ranked North Texas high schooler.

6. New York Jets: Alton Orji, OLB, Rockwall

Orji is the top linebacker in this class.

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Isaiah Humphries, Safety, Sachse

With the top tackle off the board Los Angeles addresses its need for a safety.

8. Carolina Panthers: Rafiti Ghirmai, OT, Frisco Wakeland

The Panthers have questions at right tackle and Ghirmai is one of the top O-linemen here.

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Bobby Brown, DT, Arlington Lamar

Brown is too good to pass up at No. 9.

10. Buffalo Bills: Gabriel Douglas, WR, Denton Ryan

The Bills need a top receiver and can get that with Douglas, the second wideout taken in this draft.

11. New Orleans Saints: Bumper Pool, ILB, Lovejoy

The Saints take a linebacker and hope to get help in the secondary at No. 32.

12. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Sanders, QB, Denton Ryan

Cleveland still needs their quarterback, because let’s be real, Osweiler isn’t going to save the franchise. Sanders falls to 12 and the Browns address two needs in the first round.

13. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Fleeks, ATH, Cedar Hill

Fleeks is the fastest guy in this draft, with a 4.48 40-yard dash time.

14. Philadelphia Eagles: Tanner McAlister, CB, Rockwall Heath

The Eagles need help at cornerback in a big way with scarce experience at the position on their depth chart.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Jarrell Cherry, DE, Dallas Carter

Indy needs a pass rusher and Cherry is one of the area’s best.

16. Baltimore Ravens: Byron Hobbs, OLB, Fort Worth Eastern Hills

With Elvis Dumervil’s departure, the Ravens need linebacker help. They go with Hobbs over getting help on the receiving corps in the first round.

17. Washington Redskins: Blake Barron, ILB, Rockwall

Barron is the second linebacker from Rockwall to go in this draft.

18. Tennessee Titans: Verone McKinley III, CB, Hebron

Tennessee needs help at cornerback, and are able to get it here even after going offense at No. 5.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calvin Avery, DT, Bishop Dunne

Avery could be a steal at No. 19 as Scout’s 10th best talent in North Texas.

20. Denver Broncos: DeShaun White, OLB, Richland

Denver needs depth at linebacker.

21. Detroit Lions: Nick Bolton, OLB, Frisco Lone Star

The Lions are likely to go defensive line or lineback with their first pick.

22. Miami Dolphins: Byron Hanspard II, ATH, DeSoto

Hanspard’s dad was a second-round pick by the Falcons in 1997. Twenty years later, his son goes to Miami in the first round of this hypothetical draft.

23. New York Giants: Trey Stratford, OL/C, Allen

Stratford is the best offensive lineman on the board at this point in the draft.

24. Oakland Raiders: Cameron Jones, Safety, Mansfield

Oakland could use some secondary help -- sure, most sites will tell you that need is more at cornerback than safety, but you get the idea.

25. Houston Texans: M.J. Rivers, QB, Frisco Lone Star

The Texans are looking for a quarterback after the Tony-Romo-sweepstakes-that-never-were and sending Brock Osweiler to Cleveland.

26. Seattle Seahawks: John Lanz, OG, Denton Guyer

The Seahawks add more protection for Russell Wilson by going offensive line in the first round.

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Drue Jackson, WR, Sachse

Jackson would be the third player from Sachse to go in the first round and would bolster a receiving corps that was led by tight end Travis Kelce and saw no wideouts catch more than 61 passes.

28. Dallas Cowboys: Izaih Filikitonga, DE, Euless Trinity

The Cowboys’ need for an edge rusher is well-documented, and Filikitonga is a talented weak side defensive end at the lineman factory that is Trinity High.

29. Green Bay Packers: Kelan Walker, RB, DeSoto

The Packers employed a running back committee last season as injuries battered the backfield. Walker is the only first-round running back in this draft and would be a steal at No. 29.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: Stacy Connor, QB, Wylie

Ben Roethlisberger teased the NFL world by creating retirement rumors this offseason. And while he’s coming back in 2017, the need is clear to find his replacement sooner than later.

31. Atlanta Falcons: Esteban Avila, OG, South Grand Prairie

The Falcons need to replace the retired Chris Chester at offensive guard, and finding O-line help at No. 31 would do just that for the high-octane offense.

32. New Orleans Saints: Jordon Austin, Safety, Lancaster

The Saints’ 27th-ranked total defense needs a boost, and taking two defensive players in the first round would be a good place to start.

