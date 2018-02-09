Former Cowboys QB Kitna resigns as Waxahachie head football coach

Former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Jon Kitna was hired to be the head coach at Waxahachie High School. (Photo: WFAA)

Waxahachie head football coach and former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Jon Kitna has resigned after three seasons, the school district announced Friday.

An announcement of Kitna’s resignation said the 45-year-old is leaving “to pursue other opportunities,” but gave no specific reason.

The Dallas Morning News last month reported Kitna interviewed for a job with the Cincinnati Bengals, for whom he played five seasons from 2001-05.

Kitna posted a 20-13 record in his three seasons at the helm of the program, including an 8-5 season that saw the Indians make it to the regional round of the playoffs in 2017. The three winning seasons under Kitna came after consecutive losing seasons before his arrival.

"Waxahachie football made great strides under Coach Kitna's leadership,” said Dr. Jeremy Glenn, Waxahachie ISD Superintendent. “In his time at Waxahachie ISD, Coach Kitna developed young men of character and will be missed. WISD will look to move forward building on the foundation Coach Kitna and his staff have laid."

Kitna's son, Jordan, who played quarterback for Waxahachie in his dad's first season there, posted a statement from his dad to Twitter.

Aaron Woods, who had been serving as Waxahachie’s offensive coordinator, was named interim head coach. Woods was part of the Cedar Hill High School coaching staff that won three state championships from 2006-14.

Kitna played for four teams over a 14-year NFL career, including his final two seasons with the Cowboys. He appeared in 10 games in 2010 at the age of 38 after Tony Romo suffered a season-ending clavicle injury.

