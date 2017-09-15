'I don't want anybody else' -- QB Grant Tisdale, Allen roll Coppell 35-23

Allen quarterback Grant Tisdale showed why he was so highly recruited Saturday night.

The junior Ohio State commit was the ultimate field general during the Eagles' 35-23 win over Coppell, orchestrating a flawless, turnover free passing attack one would normally expect to see at the next level.

Tisdale completed 10 of 14 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns, doubling his passing total from Allen's first two games.

Senior running back Brock Sturges rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns while receivers Carson Schleker and Theo Wease combined for 152 receiving yards and three scores.

"Outstanding," Allen head coach Terry Gambill said of Tisdale's performance. "He continues to be coachable, he continues to make plays. I don't want anybody else, I want Grant Tisdale as our quarterback."

Tisdale was quick to give his teammates all the credit. He said executing more of a vertical passing game than in week's past was a team goal and a team effort. Taking pressure off an Eagles' defense that allowed less than 350 yards of total offense entering Saturday night's game was a must.

"We really just relied on our offensive line, Tisdale said. "I feel like we have the best O-line in the state."

Senior lineman Jack Topping and junior Caleb Baysinger were the silent heroes of the game, filling the shoes of injured starters Trey Stratford and Mason Grosser.

With the pocket secured and Coppell's defensive ends overshooting the agile QB, Tisdale made passing to the duo of Schleker and Wease look like pitch and catch. Tisdale completed touchdown passes of 67, 49 and 31 yards.

"Brock had a big two first games," Tisdale said, "so we knew they would try to key on him."

Coppell did key on the star running back. With the Cowboys' secondary cheating up to contain, Coppell's secondary was easily beat by Allen's receivers.

But throwing strikes to the endzone from midfield wasn't even the most impressive part of Tisdale's night.

Five minutes into the second quarter, the O-line broke and Tisdale found himself trapped in the backfield. He kept his motor running, dodging one tackle, then another, and then another. After dancing around defenders for what seemed like an eternity, he was brought down 11 yards and a first down later.

In the second half, he broke a 48-yard run in a similar circumstance, setting up Sturges for a score on a two-play scoring drive.

Tisdale said the confidence his teammates have in him allows for those types of moments.

"If my team's strong, I'm strong," Tisdale said. "If my team believes in me, I feel like I can accomplish anything on the field."

Accomplish anything, including a win over a hungry Coppell program that handed Allen its last regular season loss – five years and 48 games ago. Twitter: @ReeceKelleyG

