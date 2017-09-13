Friday Night Faceoff preview: Coppell has the firepower to bring down Allen

Better late than never, they say.

Week 3's matchup: Coppell Cowboys at No. 1 Allen Eagles

Who: Coppell Cowboys (2-0, 0-0 District 9-6A) at Allen Eagles (2-0, 0-0 District 6-6A)

Where: Allen's Eagle Stadium – 7:30 p.m.

This week's Friday Night Faceoff finds the clear favorite in 9-6A pitted against the clear favorite in 6-6A. An offense fast and dynamic enough to make an opponent's head spin. A defense so elite that some have considered using the word "doomsday" to describe it – a word normally reserved for the team that plays in Arlington on Sundays. If we're talking about words, Coppell and Allen might be the best juxtaposition of two football teams in the area. This week, we get to see the team that scores too much face the team that doesn't get scored on. Drama will ensue, people.

Here's what you need to know about the Coppell Cowboys

You can't replace experience. Luckily for the Cowboys, they didn't have to.

10 starters return on offense, meaning the scoring machine that won eight games last season has had time to become even more dangerous.

Coppell has hung 92 points on its opponents through two games – the Cowboys can score, and they can score quickly.

Coppell's success starts on the Cowboys' elite offensive line, where a group of Division I hopefuls is giving senior quarterback Brady McBride more than enough time.

Missouri commit Mike Ruth garnered multiple Power 5 offers. Junior Trevor Stange is in the same boat, and Luke Dvorak, Bryan Dashner, Wyatt Klawiter, and Jack Lookabaugh make the group incredibly deep and seemingly unstoppable. Coppell's O-line ranks top five in the area and deserves to be considered for the top spot, no question.

McBride is sitting pretty behind this much protection. The Memphis commit is an accurate passer by trade, and the time to throw he's been allowed seems almost unfair. He passed for over 2600 yards last season and 33 touchdowns, not to mention the seven he scored with his feet.

He's already thrown for 412 yards and seven scores this season, and seems well on his way to pass last year's marks. Coppell is averaging 383 yards of total offense so far, and a large chunk of that comes from its QB.

The Cowboys' receiving corps is a nice compliment. Oklahoma State commit Gabe Lemons caught passes for 616 yards and seven TDs last season. He was Coppell's leading receiver last week against McKinney Boyd – 110 yards and a TD. Blake Jackson led the Cowboys in receptions against Hurst L.D. Bell in Week 1 and Jonathan McGill, KJ Liggins and Reese Walker are guys Allen needs to watch closely.

The push from Coppell's O-line gives the Cowboys' running game a nice boost too. Coppell leans pass, but rushed for 309 yards in Week 1. RB Ryan Hirt averaged over 18 yards per carry in that game and scored twice.

The bottom line: Allen's defense will certainly be Coppell's biggest test during the regular season. But it's important to remember that Coppell is miles ahead of anything the Eagles will see in district play. If an upset is going to happen in Eagle Stadium this season, this is it folks.