McKinney's Matt Gadek runs for 599 yards in one game

McKinney's Matt Gadek set an all-time Texas state record in 11-man football, running for 599 yards in one game on Thursday night against Plano East. 49 carries, 599 yards, and 6 touchdowns. Not a bad night...

WFAA 6:50 PM. CDT October 20, 2017

