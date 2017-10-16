Insane stat-line from Plano's Cumby byproduct of execution

Plano's Kyron Cumby posted a ridiculous stat line against Denton Guyer -- 227 yards and 3 touchdowns on just SIX carries.He and his head coach both say it all came down to flawless execution, starting with the offensive line.

WFAA 9:29 PM. CDT October 16, 2017

