Five DFW teams that caught our attention in Week 6

Last week, we published a list called "10 DFW teams you need to pay attention to."

This list featured some of the more overlooked teams in the local area that are playing great football.

We thought a list of 10 would be fairly comprehensive.

And then Week 6 happened...

Lots of new teams jumped onto our radar this week. So, without further ado, here's five teams that caught our attention in Week 6:

Frisco Reedy

It's very hard to find a reason not to like this Frisco Reedy team. The Lions, who are only in their second year as a varsity program, are undefeated. But up until this week, that didn't mean much. Almost everyone figured the party would come to an end when Reedy was forced to play Frisco Wakeland's high-powered offense. The Lions won by a touchdown and the party is still, very much, on. Reedy still has to play Heritage, Lone Star and Liberty, all of whom will be major tests. But, the Lions have already outperformed expectations and are no longer flying under the radar.

Kennedale

Teams ranked by the Associated Press really have no business being on a list of overlooked teams, but we have a feeling that Kennedale is being ignored despite that little number next to its name. Few appreciate how good this team really is, partially because they're a 4A school and partially because they haven't really been challenged. Except last week, when the Wildcats took West Orange-Stark, last year's undefeated state champion, to overtime. And while Kennedale lost, the list of 4A teams in DFW that could have replicated such a near-upset is small. Highly underrated team right here.

Keller Fossil Ridge

Yes, we're finally talking about the Panthers – the undefeated Panthers. No, last week's 28-3 win over Abilene didn't push us to that conclusion. We've known all along. But here's the thing: Fossil Ridge is already winding down the regular season and has only four games remaining. With the exception of Fossil Ridge's rivalry game with Timber Creek, none of its games have been close. The Panthers' numbers haven't been eye-popping, but they've been handling everyone on their schedule with ease. And there's a pretty good chance they run the table, too.

Jesuit

Jesuit finally won a game! The best winless team in DFW was battered by arguably the toughest non-district slate in Texas, but finally broke through with a convincing win over Richardson. The Rangers may be 1-4, but are only 1-1 in district play. Coppell, the district's front runner, still has to play Skyline and Lake Highlands. This race isn't over and Jesuit still has a high chance of reaching the playoffs. Sometimes a great finish makes up for a bad start.

Grapevine

Grapevine has quietly averaged over 50 points and 500 yards per game through the first half of the season. Similarly to Kennedale and Fossil Ridge, the competition hasn't been fantastic. But, one would hope those numbers would translate to wins against better teams. Games against Richland and Colleyville Heritage approach. If the Mustangs can continue to string together convincing wins, nobody will look forward to seeing them in the playoffs.

