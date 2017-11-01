Cedar Hill defeated Grand Prairie 35-10 last week, and yet, the Longhorns' playoff hopes might be in jeopardy because of it.

The program released a statement on Monday, self-reporting that an ineligible player was used in the win.

Meaning, the outcome (and its effect on the District 7-6A standings) are now in question.

"Due to a procedural error, an ineligible player took the field Friday, Oct. 27 when the Cedar Hill Longhorns played Grand Prairie High School," the statement said.

The incident is currently being evaluated by the 7-6A executive committee, who will determine Cedar Hill's punishment. Conventional wisdom would suggest that the Longhorns will have to forfeit the win.

That resolution appears to be highly likely, according to Stepp, who said on Twitter that a 1-0 victory might be given to Grand Prairie, according to sources.