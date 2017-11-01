Cedar Hill defeated Grand Prairie 35-10 last week, and yet, the Longhorns' playoff hopes might be in jeopardy because of it.
The program released a statement on Monday, self-reporting that an ineligible player was used in the win.
Meaning, the outcome (and its effect on the District 7-6A standings) are now in question.
The incident was first reported by DCTF's Matt Stepp and the details were later confirmed by SportsDay's Michael Florek.
"Due to a procedural error, an ineligible player took the field Friday, Oct. 27 when the Cedar Hill Longhorns played Grand Prairie High School," the statement said.
The incident is currently being evaluated by the 7-6A executive committee, who will determine Cedar Hill's punishment. Conventional wisdom would suggest that the Longhorns will have to forfeit the win.
That resolution appears to be highly likely, according to Stepp, who said on Twitter that a 1-0 victory might be given to Grand Prairie, according to sources.
If the outcome of the game is reversed, Grand Prairie would be in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 1988. Cedar Hill, who hasn't missed the playoffs since 2004, would need to win out in order to have a chance of keeping its postseason streak alive.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs