Oklahoma State commit Spenser Sanders of Denton Ryan leads one of the top receiving duos in Class 5A. (Photo: Mike Mezeul II, (C) Mike Mezeul II)

Tired of high school football yet? We didn't think so. Here's a preview of the five DFW matchups you need to know in Week 2:

Mesquite Poteet at Denton Ryan

Who: Mesquite Poteet Pirates (1-0, 0-0 District 15-5A) at Denton Ryan Raiders (1-0, 0-0 District 5-5A)

Where: Denton’s Collins Athletic Complex – 7:00 p.m.

Notable: Like offense much? Then this game is for you.

Ryan posted 57 points on Lancaster last week as highly-touted quarterback Spencer Sanders put together another masterful three touchdown performance. Along with Sanders, wide receivers Gabe Douglas and Chritauskie Dove make up the most feared QB-receiver combination in District 5, if not the entire class. Sanders makes 313 passing yards look casual and is the reason why we predict Ryan will sweep non-district play (and possibly the entire regular season).

Poteet quarterback Cam Lampkin is still transitioning from the wide receiver position he played last season, but already threw for a touchdown against Midlothian last week. Like Sanders, Lampkin has a dangerous target to the outside in DaMicheal Smith. Sophomore running back Seth McGowan rushed for 400 yards as a freshman and will be a factor.

The offenses are exciting, but young defenses should make for a scoring frenzy. Ryan forced four takeaways last week, so the Raiders get the edge.

Prediction: Ryan 56, Poteet 41

Waxahachie at Highland Park

Who: Waxahachie Indians (1-0, 0-0 District 10-5A) at Highland Park Scots (0-1, 0-0 District 15-5A)

Where: Highland Park’s Highlander Stadium – 7:30 p.m.

How to listen: KBEC-AM 1390

Notable: Playing up a class did Highland Park no favors last week as Rockwall came back to defeat the Scots 53-49. The Scots are still looking for some answers on defense, the side of the ball that Highland Park rode to a 5A state championship last year. Starting 0-1 isn’t fun, but dropping to 0-2 at the hands of an Indians squad that defeated the Scots last year just wouldn’t be acceptable.

Meanwhile, Waxahachie cruised in Week 1 with a 56-17 win over Lakeview Centennial. QB Bryse Salik threw for 96 yards and a TD while backs Demani Richardson and Jerreth Sterns rushed for over 100 yards each.

Prediction: Highland Park 34, Waxahachie 31

Southlake Carroll at Arlington Martin

Who: Southlake Carroll Dragons (1-0, 0-0 District 5-6A) at Arlington Martin Warriors (1-0, 0-0 District 4-6A)

Where: UT-Arlington’s Maverick Stadium – 6:30 p.m.

How to listen: KWRD-FM 100.7

Notable: Oh man, this is going to be a fun one. Carroll limited Broken Arrow (Okla.) to just 190 yards of offense last week. So it was pretty lopsided, right? Wrong. The Dragons won 21-14 after turning the ball over four times. Meanwhile, Martin took the ball away from Skyline five times in a 57-26 demolition. Warriors’ QB Juma Otoviano is a scoring machine, having rushed for four TDs in Week 1.

That Carroll defense is good enough to put almost anyone away, but Skyline’s defense isn’t awful and Martin did some serious damage. How might turnovers affect this one?

Prediction: Carroll 27, Martin 21

Rockwall vs. Rowlett

Who: Rockwall Yellow Jackets (1-0, 0-0 District 11-6A) at Rowlett Eagles (0-1, 0-0 District 10-6A)

Where: Cotton Bowl – 8:30 p.m.

How it listen: KXEZ-FM 92.1

Notable: Rockwall almost fell to Highland Park last week, but that’s not saying much – the Scots play like a 6A team. Cameron Crayton will compete for the title of best 6A receiver in the state and already hauled in four TD passes in Week 1.

Rowlett stumbled to Lewisville last week 24-10, showing its inexperience early. But senior QB Preston Weeks is the best all-around signal caller in the district and will be looking to get the Eagles flying straight again.

Prediction: Rockwall 42, Rowlett 28

Sleeper game: McKinney Boyd at Coppell

Who: McKinney Boyd Broncos (0-1, 0-0 District 6-6A) at Coppell Cowboys (1-0, 0-0 District 9-6A)

Where: Coppell’s Buddy Echols Field – 6:30 p.m.

How to listen: KSKY-AM 660

Notable: This game will give us an opportunity to see Coppell’s offense face a defense that knows what it’s doing. Boyd returns only two starters on offense and probably won’t be able to keep up on the scoreboard, but has enough defensive depth to challenge the Cowboys late into the game. Behind a sturdy O-line, Coppell QB Brady McBride won’t falter. Everyone would love to see the Broncos make this a game.

Prediction: Coppell 56, Boyd 28

Twitter: @ReeceKelleyG

© 2017 WFAA-TV