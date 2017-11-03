WFAA
Close

5 games to know this Friday: Some district races could get really interesting

Reece Kelley Graham previews the five biggest matchups in high school football around the area in Week 10. WFAA.com

Reece Kelley Graham , WFAA 8:08 AM. CDT November 03, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories