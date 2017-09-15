5 games to know this Friday: Coppell at Allen, Rockwall at Southlake are can't miss blockbusters

Allen advances to UILState semifinals

Here's a preview of the five DFW matchups you need to know this Friday:

Friday Night Faceoff: Coppell Cowboys at No. 1 Allen Eagles

Who: Coppell Cowboys (2-0, 0-0 District 9-6A) at Allen Eagles (2-0, 0-0 District 6-6A) Where: Allen's Eagle Stadium – 7:30 p.m.

Listen: KSKY-AM 660

This week's Friday Night Faceoff finds the clear favorite in 9-6A pitted against the clear favorite in 6-6A. An offense fast and dynamic enough to make an opponent's head spin. A defense so elite that some have considered using the word "doomsday" to describe it – a word normally reserved for the team that plays in Arlington on Sundays. If we're talking about words, Coppell and Allen might be the best juxtaposition of two football teams in the area. This week, we get to see the team that scores too much face the team that doesn't get scored on. Drama will ensue, people.

"10 starters return on offense, meaning the scoring machine that won eight games last season has had time to become even more dangerous. Coppell has hung 92 points on its opponents through two games – the Cowboys can score, and they can score quickly. Coppell's success starts on the Cowboys' elite offensive line, where a group of Division I hopefuls is giving senior quarterback Brady McBride more than enough time."

"Led by QB Grant Tisdale and running back Brock Sturges, the Eagles have the offensive weapons to go places yet again. But seeing Allen's defense take point during the Eagles' first two games of the season has been a nice change of pace for the program. Allen is allowing opponents an almost unbelievable average of only 7.5 points per game."

Prediction: Allen 42, Coppell 38

Skyline at Duncanville

Who: Skyline Raiders (0-2, 0-0 District 9-6A) at Duncanville Panthers (2-0, 0-0 District 7-6A)

Where: Duncanville's Panther Stadium – 7:30 p.m.

Notable: The Panthers are off to their hottest start to a season in awhile, having already mowed down Plano West and shutout Arlington Sam Houston last week. Running back Keilon Elder has rushed for 336 yards and six touchdowns in those games. This run heavy offense will take aim at a Skyline defense allowing opponents close to 550 yards per game. Skyline QB Velton Gardner and receivers Dominique Shelmon, Jayrieun Prince and Jarvis Williams will be challenged by a Panther D that gives up less than 200 yards of total offense per game and less than 50 through the air.

Prediction: Duncanville 56, Skyline 27

Rockwall at Southlake Carroll

Who: Rockwall Yellow Jackets (1-1, 0-0 District 11-6A) at Southlake Carroll Dragons (1-1, 0-0 District 5-6A)

Where: Southlake's Dragon Stadium -- 7:30 p.m.

Listen: KWRD-FM 100.7

Notable: Both Rockwall and Southlake Carroll have an early loss to talented Rowlett and Arlington Martin teams respectively. Both also own nice wins over Highland Park and Broken Arrow (Okla.). One of them will enter district play with a losing record. The Dragons have lost only one home game since 2014, but we smell a potential upset brewing. Rockwall QB Jacob Clark has thrown for 765 yards in two games and has a receiving corps in Cameron Crayton, Jaxon Smith and Owen McGarrett that can do serious damage. Southlake's ground attack, led by RB T.J. McDaniel, could make for a true shootout.

Prediction: Southlake Carroll 34, Rockwall 31

Arlington Martin at South Grand Prairie

Who: Arlington Martin Warriors (2-0, 0-0 District 4-6A) at South Grand Prairie Warriors (1-1, 0-0 District 5-6A)

Where: Grand Prairie's Gopher-Warrior Bowl – 7:30 p.m.

Notable: Man, this Arlington Martin team is fun to watch. These Warriors have most certainly been the surprise of the season. We knew they were good, but this? Silly good. With two wins over Skyline and Southlake Carroll already under their belt, it would be hard to expect anyone in their district to get in the way... Well, except maybe Mansfield. Juma Otoviano is everything you could want in a dual-threat QB, and is so balanced, having passed for 295 yards and rushed for 278. He's a problem.

Prediction: Arlington Martin 42, South Grand Prairie 24

Sleeper game: Plano at Rowlett

Who: Rowlett Eagles (1-1, 0-0 District 10-6A) at Plano Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 6-6A)

Where: Plano's John Clark Stadium -- 7:30 p.m.

Notable: This game wasn't as intriguing until Rockwall gift-wrapped a win for Rowlett last week in the form of three turnovers. Both teams are expected to compete in their districts, but frankly, that win over Rockwall and Plano's opening win over Hebron were a little surprising. Here's the competitive, fun game of the week few are talking about.

Prediction: Rowlett 24, Plano 20

