3 games to know this Thursday: HP Scots must go through Mansfield Timberview for second win

Here's a preview of the three DFW matchups you need to know this Thursday:

Mesquite at Sachse

Who: Mesquite Skeeters (1-1, 0-0 District 11-6A) at Sachse Mustangs (2-0, 0-0 District 10-6A)

Where: Garland's Williams Stadium – 7:00 p.m.

Listen: KXEZ-FM 92.1

Notable: Sachse has opened the season on a tear. The Mustangs enter this week's matchup with Mesquite with a +90-scoring differential, which as you can probably tell, is very high for only two games into the season. Sachse allowed only one touchdown in their opener against Trophy Club Byron Nelson before shutting out Plano west last week.

And they've been coasting, too. Those games could have gotten much more out of hand. Quarterback Jalen Mayden is one of the best in the area and has already thrown for 350 yards and five TDs. Running back Christian Cole is averaging over eight yards per carry. That's more than enough offense for a team allowing just over 100 yards per game.

Mesquite's offense has been firing too, but the Skeeters haven't gotten the defensive stops needed to blow anybody away. They're allowing opponents 300 yards per game -- against Lake Highlands, it was almost 400. QB Jonathan Garza's 284 yards gives reason to believe the Skeeters could turn things around in district play, but until the defense plugs some holes in the dam, it'll be a rough go.

Prediction: Sachse 48, Mesquite 17

Highland Park at Mansfield Timberview

Who: Highland Park Scots (1-1, 0-0 District 15-5A) at Mansfield Timberview Wolves (1-1, 0-0 District 10-5A)

Where: Mansfield's Vernon Newsom Stadium – 7:00 p.m.

Notable: Highland Park bounced back from a tough Week 1 loss to Rockwall by handing Waxahachie in its home opener. The defensive machine that won the Scots a state title last year is still finding its footing, but at least HP is putting up numbers to compensate. Quarterback John Stephen Jones has thrown for 658 yards and seven touchdowns. Running back Paxton Alexander will also return from injury this week, per Greg Riddle of The Dallas Morning News. Alexander adds a whole new layer of trouble for opposing defenses.

Mansfield Timberview's two games were lopsided, one way or the other. The Wolves steamrolled Everman in their opener only to lose by 20 to an elite Frisco Lone Star group. Highland Park is certainly closer to Lone Star than Everman, so this one will at least be competitive. I would give Timberview the defensive edge, with D-linemen Jacob Brown and Ben Calhoun leading the way.

Prediction: Highland Park 35, Mansfield Timberview 31

Lewisville at McKinney Boyd

Who: Lewisville Fighting Farmers (1-1, 0-0 District 5-6A) at McKinney Boyd Broncos (0-2, 0-0 District 6-6A)

Where: McKinney's Ron Poe Stadium – 7:00 p.m.

Listen: KLAK-FM 97.5

Notable: Opening the season against Mesquite Horn and Coppell did McKinney Boyd no favors. So this week should be a breath of fresh air. Not that Lewisville is a bad team or anything – the Broncos just won't be overwhelmed this week.

Lewisville is in new territory this season – new coach (Michael Odle), new players (only seven returning starters), new quarterback (Tyler Urban). The Farmers' young defense has been quite impressive, but there's still work to be done on offense. RB De'Mondrick Hunter has been the one constant, rushing for over 240 yards so far. Lewisville has a chance to become a sleeper in this packed district in the coming years, but the current growing pains will be limiting.

McKinney Boyd QB Christian Ziegler has been very impressive (351 yards, five TDS) and the Farmers must go after him if they hope to steal one in Week 3.