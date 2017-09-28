3 games to know this Thursday: Duncanville, Denton Ryan aren't slowing down for district play

Week 3 Texas High School Football Statewide Scoreboard

Here's a preview of the three DFW matchups you need to know this Thursday (Week 5, Sept. 28, 2017).

Irving at Duncanville

Who: Irving Tigers (1-2, 0-0 District 7-6A) at Duncanville Panthers (3-0, 0-0 District 7-6A)

Where: Duncanville's Panther Stadium – 7:00 p.m.

Notable: While overshadowed by the DeSoto/Cedar Hill battle taking place just down the road on Friday, this game from 7-6A features an underrated Irving team facing off with Duncanville, who might find itself competing for a district title if everything goes right.

The Panthers throttled their first three opponents and probably won't lose at home this season. But, with four road games in district play, the road to a championship is treacherous. Next week's game at Cedar Hill and Week 9's game at DeSoto will be especially challenging. Duncanville running back Keilon Elder can do some serious damage.

Prediction: Duncanville 42, Irving 20

Skyline at W.T. White

Who: Skyline Raiders (0-3, 0-0 District 9-6A) at W.T. White Longhorns (0-3, 0-0 District 9-6A)

Where: Loos Complex Couch Field – 7:00 p.m.

Notable: Something's got to give this week. Both the Raiders and Longhorns enter at 0-3, but tough non-district schedules aided that. And there's more similarities between these two...

Skyline and White have lost their games by nearly the same point differential: -101 to -99. Both are scoring 20 points per game and are allowing 53 points per game.

Both teams also look to turn their fortunes around with dual-threat quarterbacks that lead each school in passing and rushing. Skyline's Velton Gardner has tallied six total scores with 582 yards passing and 237 yards on the ground. White's Christopher Sandoval has passed for 349 yards and four scores while rushing for 124.

Prediction: Skyline 38, W.T. White 31 No. 3 Denton Ryan at Denton

Who: Denton Ryan Raiders (4-0, 0-0 District 5-5A) at Denton Broncos (2-2, 0-0 District 5-5A)

Where: Denton's C.H. Collins Athletic Complex – 7:00 p.m.

Notable: Last week's 28-21 win over Frisco Lone Star came down to the final seconds, and No. 3 Denton Ryan should relish district play after a brutal four weeks. Quarterback Spenser Sanders and receivers Gabriel Douglas and Chritauskie Dove are a lethal combination that's allowing the Raiders to put up an average of 44 points per game.

With the exception of last week's loss to Keller Timber Creek, all of Denton's games have been close. The Broncos' balanced attack of QB Landry Kinne and RB Xylohn Posey should keep Ryan's defense on its toes.

Prediction: Denton Ryan 56, Denton 21

