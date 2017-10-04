10 DFW teams you need to pay attention to

Texas High School Football Statewide Scoreboard

A great man once said, "Pay attention!" There's so much good football going on in DFW right now. Too much to consume. As always, the big names are receiving most of the glory -- the Allen's, the Southlake Carroll's, the DeSoto's, you know. Let's put a pin in that for a moment. There are plenty of fantastic teams flying way under the radar, even if they're leading their district. We've reached the halfway point of the season -- let's give them the spotlight. Here are 10 area teams you should be paying attention to: Sachse

Okay, well maybe Sachse isn't flying under the radar – that's a tough sell for the No. 7 team in the state. But, the Mustangs have allowed opponents only 13 points and have won games by a +179 margin. This undefeated, 4-0 team is as tough as a $2 steak.

Garland Naaman Forest

Garland Naaman Forest, another 10-6A team, is quietly undefeated. The Rangers have only allowed 26 points through five games. That early November game with Sachse will be a doozy.

Highland Park

Maybe the most high profile name on this list -- a defending state champion. After falling to Rockwall in its season opener, Highland Park earned wins over Waxahachie and Mansfield Timberview. QB John Stephen Jones should have the Scots back in the playoffs again, easily. People are sleeping on them. Stop it.

Mansfield

Mansfield has done really well -- the only team from that area playing up with the boys in Arlington. With wins over Cedar Hill, Summit and Fort Worth Paschal, the Tigers enter back-to-back games with Arlington and Arlington Martin with a full head of steam.

Frisco Wakeland

Frisco Wakeland, at one point this season, was averaging over 10 yards per play. The Wolverines have been absolutely shredding teams on the scoreboard and haven't scored less than 38 points on the season.

Midlothian

Midlothian is only 2-3, but last Friday's win over Mansfield Timberview should serve as a wake-up for everyone in 10-5A. District play is really all that matters and with a clean slate, the Panthers could steal a playoff spot. Midlothian travels to Waxahachie this week.

Midlothian Heritage

Oh look, a 4A team! Midlothian Heritage could smoke teams up a class if it really wanted to, and yet, few are talking about them. The undefeated Panthers normally get overshadowed by other 4A powers in DFW, like Argyle and Kennedale. Heritage is quietly climbing up the AP rankings, now at No. 7. Big games with Alvarado and Carter lay ahead.

Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson has only one loss – to Frisco Wakeland. Stuff happens. Other than that, the Wildcats have looked pretty untouchable. We knew they were good, but then they blew out Molina 70-14. Woah, dude. Molina was supposed to be Wilson's biggest challenge in the district. Will the dominance continue against Seagoville this week?

Carter

Is Carter back? The Cowboys' +192 point differential should have eyebrows raised. Yes, the competition hasn't been that stiff, but Carter has averaged 59 points in its four victories. QB Detron Hall has already passed for over 1000 yards and 16 TDs.

McKinney

Oh hey McKinney, fancy seeing you here. The Lions are another undefeated team flying under the radar. McKinney's balanced attack spreads defenses and is hard to deal with. Four straight games against Plano, Denton Guyer, Plano East and Allen will determine whether or not we should keep paying attention to the Lions.

