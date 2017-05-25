Hansen: Jordan Spieth and Bill Murray pairing up is what makes golf great

Jordan Spieth and Bill Murray have a chat before Wednesday's pro-am at Colonial in Fort Worth

Dallas native Jordan Spieth paired up with comedian Bill Murray for the second straight year at the Pro-Am tournament leading up to the Dean & Deluca Invitational at Colonial Wednesday.

Dale Hansen said the pairing is a reminder of what makes golf so great.

“The Pro-Am at Colonial, where amateur golfers who can’t play get to play with the best in the world who can, reminds me yet again why golf is the greatest game,” he said.

Murray can play a little bit though. WFAA Sports’ Joe Trahan followed the duo on the links Wednesday, and captured Murray sinking a par-saving chip from the rough on No. 4.

Check out some of the other sights and sounds from Murray’s round.

Spieth, who missed the cut last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Irving, said he’s looking forward to getting off the “bogey train” at Colonial.

After switching putters last weekend, he’ll return to the old putter this weekend.

On switching his putter last week, Spieth says the reaction from other players was "why in the world would you be switching?" pic.twitter.com/OQeebaf1F3 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) May 24, 2017

