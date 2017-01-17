Hamilton motivated for return to Rangers

Oct 3, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton (32) follows through on his solo home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inningThe Angels won 11-10. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Cowsert, Jim Cowsert)

Arlington -- Josh Hamilton has been described in many ways. He's been called a slugger, an enigma, and an addict, among other things.

But one term doesn't fit: quitter.

Hamilton agreed to a minor league deal with the Rangers Tuesday. He'll head to spring training as a non-roster invite.

"The ultimate goal is to win a world series," said Hamilton. "It's to be in a clubhouse with guys you have good chemistry with, you love, you'll back up and fight for, and that's what they have here. "

It's the second comeback attempt with the Rangers for the former AL MVP. The L-A Angels still owe him more than $26 million this year, so the Ranger risk is minimal.

Aug 16, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton (32) looks on from the bench during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays.. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Cowsert, Jim Cowsert)

"We all know the talent," said Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels. "Michael Young saw him in B-P, gave a report, and then he stopped and said Josh is going to take great B-P when he's 60. "

But can he still play in the big-leagues at 35?

Injury forced him to miss all of last season, and limited him to just 50 games the year before. Hamilton says the uncertainty about the cause of the pain made think his career could be over.

Then doctors opted for A-C-L reconstruction last year, and in the 7 months since, Hamilton says he feels rejuvenated. But with a nod to his injury-riddled past, now he'll play mostly at first base.

"If I'm in the outfield, I'm going all out and I'm going to run into walls, it's just the way I'm made," said Hamilton.

Feb 28, 2016; Surprise, AZ, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Josh Hamilton (32) poses for a photo during media day at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

If you're wondering about Hamilton's motivation after going through so much physical pain and failure in the past coupe of years, its personal, really personal.

He wants to show his daughters he can still play at a high level.

The Rangers hope that motivation, plus the talent Hamilton has left, can produce uncommon results.

Besides, why not? The Angels are picking up most of the tab.

