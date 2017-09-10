Giants wideout Beckham sidelined for Cowboys game

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. will not play tonight in the 2017 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, after he was made inactive by the Giants just 90 minutes before kickoff.

Beckham hurt his ankle during the preseason, suffering what some believe is a high ankle sprain (the more serious of the possible sprains an athlete can suffer), against the Cleveland Browns back in August.



Beckham was listed as questionable for tonight's game on the Giants injury report, after he missed practice all throughout the week leading up to the game.

The Giants game plan will certainly be altered without their most dangerous threat on the field. But there are still talented wideouts the Cowboys defense will have to deal with, including new addition Brandon Marshall, and second-year receiver Sterling Shepherd.

The injury also means it's likely that former Cowboy Dwayne Harris will see more time than he ordinarily would at the wide receiver position, in addition to his kick returner duties.

© 2017 WFAA-TV