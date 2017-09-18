Garrett on Prescott: 'you could hit him in the face with a shovel and he keeps coming back'

Sep 17, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

Denver -- When Aqib Talib took a fourth-quarter interception return 103 yards for a touchdown it was a fitting end for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's first real failure as a professional; it was that kind of day.

Of course, he's lost before in a Cowboys uniform, but not like this. It was humiliating.

"It's not a good feeling at all," said Prescott after the game. "When you play the way I played tonight, you're not going to win many games in this league."

He had a lot of help in the Denver debacle. The Cowboys lost by more points than their four losses last year combined. Everyone with a star on their helmet or coaching gear owns a part of it, but Prescott is front and center.

The Cowboys offensive line couldn't get much push, and once the Broncos shut down Zeke Elliott and the Cowboys ground game, Prescott couldn't make big plays to loosen things up.

“When they play that style of defense, you have to be able to consistently attack them in the passing game,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said. “We didn’t make plays for whatever reason.”

Prescott's two interceptions against the Broncos, half as many as he threw in his 18-game career coming in.

"If I make more plays, it gives us a chance in the game," said Prescott. "I simply didn’t make the plays. There is no excuse for it."

It was the perfect storm of pressure, tight coverage, and a mile high crowd whipped into a frenzy.

Afterward, like a good leader, Prescott took responsibility.

"They were on us. They made me throw in tight, tight windows and tight areas, and I simply didn't make some of them," he said.

So, it's the day after, what now? Get back to work is the quick answer, although knowing what to do doesn't make it any easier. But I'm convinced resilience is laced in Prescott's competitive DNA. And when faced with similar situations moving forward, he'll pass the test more often than not.

After reviewing the tape, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett's even more convinced.

Sep 17, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

"You can hit him in the face with a shovel and he keeps coming back," Garrett said, borrowing the phrase from his father. "That's what Dak Prescott demonstrated yesterday."

Meanwhile, Prescott tried to put a positive spin on an awful afternoon, while vowing to improve.

"Honestly, thankfully it's week two and not later in the year," said Prescott. "We're going to learn from this and we're going to be better because of this."

I actually believe they're both right. Now it's time for Prescott to go out and prove it.

