Garrett Introduced in Cleveland on Friday

Myles Garrett and the Browns' other two first round picks were introduced at a press conference in Cleveland on Friday.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:20 PM. CDT April 28, 2017

Cleveland Browns number one overall pick, Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, was introduced to the city alongside fellow first round picks Jabril Peppers and David Njoku on Friday. 

