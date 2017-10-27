Fuel your young athlete: How to pack a performance lunch

(Shutterstock)

During the school year, young athletes are busier than ever, juggling school work along with practice and, in many cases, multiple training sessions per day. Noel Williams, registered dietitian with Children’s Health℠ Andrews Institute Sports Performance powered by EXOS, says proper nutrition is key for students to stay healthy and meet the demands of their day.

“Staying optimally fueled throughout the day can help student athletes better prepare their minds and bodies to cope with the increased stress load,” she says. “You can help your child prepare for long days by making sure they have plenty of healthy foods and snacks in their backpack.”

Below, Williams shares some tips for packing healthy snacks and lunches to fuel your child’s high-performance lifestyle.

Pack a balanced lunch by including all food groups – complex carbs, lean protein, healthy fat, a fruit and vegetable. Here are some healthy ideas:

Tuna sandwich made with mustard, pickles and olive oil mayo on 100% whole wheat bread with baby carrots and an apple on the side

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich on 100% whole wheat bread with a banana and cherry tomatoes on the side

Grilled chicken or turkey wrap with spinach, tomato, avocado and mustard in a 100% whole wheat tortilla with fresh grapes and cucumber slices on the side

Bento Box: 100% whole grain crackers, boiled egg, turkey, nuts, hummus, sliced veggies and fresh berries

Salad greens topped with fresh sliced veggies, avocado, black beans and leftover roasted chicken with vinaigrette dressing and an orange on the side

Greek yogurt with fresh mixed berries and granola plus a side of sliced raw veggies and hummus

• Pack lunches in an insulated lunch box with an ice pack to prevent food spoilage and foodborne illness.

• Choose beverages such as bottled water, unsweetened coconut water, low fat milk, chocolate milk or soy milk.

• Avoid packing sugar-sweetened beverages such as soda, sweet tea, lemonade, energy drinks, fruit juice or sports drinks, as they contribute mainly sugar calories without much other nutrition (unless sports drinks are used to fuel long practices lasting more than one hour).

• Avoid packing processed or junk food snacks and desserts such as chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy and packaged baked goods. Instead, try packing some of the following kid-friendly healthier alternatives:

Fresh fruit

Whole-grain crackers

Baked sweet potato, black bean, kale or beet “chips”

Single-serving guacamole cups with sliced radish “chips”

Single-serving hummus cups with raw veggies, pretzels or whole-grain crackers

Raisin boxes and other dried fruit

Single-serving beef or turkey jerky

Single-serving mixed nuts or trail mix packs

Single-serving Greek yogurt containers or “tubes”

Apple slices or banana with single-serving peanut butter squeeze packs or cups

Applesauce cups or squeeze pouches

Whole-grain granola or protein bars

Homemade energy or protein bars

• Keep healthy, shelf-stable snacks such as trail mix, dried fruit, applesauce pouches and beef or turkey jerky for your child’s backpack and locker.

• Carry a refillable water bottle.

• For athletes weighing more than 100 pounds, keep single servings of protein powder or shakes containing 15 to 25 grams of protein available for post-exercise recovery nutrition. When selecting a protein powder, check the container to make sure it is third-party tested and verified to be free of banned substances. Look for the NSF (National Sport Foundation) Certified for Sport symbol on the product label.

• Younger or smaller athletes can use 8 to 12 ounces of shelf-stable, single-serving low fat chocolate milk for post-exercise recovery nutrition.

• If your young athlete has intense practices lasting longer than one hour or practices outside in the high heat and humidity, pack a sports drink containing at least 110 to 240 milligrams of sodium and 15 to 20 grams of carbohydrate per 8-ounce serving.

