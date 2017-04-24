Gabe Atao's legacy leaves impact on Frisco Heritage community

Frisco Heritage runner Gabe Atao competing in a cross country race. (Photo: WFAA)

Frisco -- Frisco Heritage runner Gabe Atao was a natural at everything, and although his life was cut shorts he has left his mark on the Heritage High School community.

"Basically good at everything, kinda invincible," said friend and teammate Justin Manders.

The Natural

He was athletic and loved to run track and cross country. Gabe was also a member of the national honor society and student council. He planned to run for senior class president next year.

"He knew what he was talking about," said best friend Ryan Roache, "so you always looked at him for answers."

Frisco Heritage runner Gabe Atao poses at National Honor Society ceremony with his family. (Photo: WFAA)

Always quick with a joke and a smile, he was 'Mr. Popular.' You would be hard pressed to find a Heritage student who didn't know Gabe.

"He just always came up with things that people would continue to say," said Roach, "and you'd know Gabe started that."

And just about everyone in school knew his signature pose for photos, phone to his ear, because, that was just Gabe.

Ryan Roache and Justin Manders spent countless hours on early morning training runs with Gabe, and knew all about his personality's gravitational pull.

"I just think it was part of who he was to not get cocky or over-confident," said Ryan.

"It was his personality," said Justin. "He drew you in. You knew he was going to be something one day."

Gabe's someday would be different, tho.

The Accident

On a Friday after school in late January, Gabe hopped on the back of a motorcycle with a friend. A car in front of them caused the bike's driver to lose control.

Gabe was thrown from the bike and suffered massive head injuries It didn't take long for Doctors to deliver the heartbreaking news.

"I miss his personality," said his father Jorge Atao. "We're still trying to recognize he's not here. It's difficult for us to accept."

While understanding is difficult to find, the tears still flow all-too-easy.

"Very sad for me, it's not fair," his mother Amalia Atao says, with tears streaming down here face. "I say, 'Oh God it's not fair.' But I accept."

A 3 foot white cross with Gabe's name it on serves as a make-shift memorial at the spot of the crash, just minutes from the Heritage campus.

Frisco Heritage runner Gabe Atao vacationing with his family. (Photo: WFAA)

The Donor

The Atao family has found solace in their grief, though, aided by the impact Gabe has created after his passing. While he was on life support, the family decided to donate his organs, and just a few weeks later, they got word,

"This is unbelievable," said his sister Vannia Atao. "He saved four people that needed his organs."

Four lives forever changed, feeling the positive impact Gabe lived and ultimately died to create.

"It's such a good way to carry on his legacy," said Vannia, "and to know that he is still living without really being here."

The Legacy

It's been three months since Gabe's death and they're still feeling the impact of his loss here at Heritage High school. Friends say it's impossible to replace his presence, but an outpouring of support has ensured Gabe's spirit will live on.

For three years, track and cross country coach Chryste Gaines was there for those 7:30 am workouts and saw first-hand Gabe's positive influence.

"I want everybody to shine like me, not just I want the light on myself, Gaines said of Gabe's mindset. "I want to encourage everyone to be a part of this light.'"

She spear-headed an effort resulting in the new Gabbriel Atao scholarship, given each year to a Heritage athlete committed to academics, student involvement, and exemplifying Gabe's willingness to give.

"Because that's the kind of guy he was. He would push someone else, he would encourage someone else and what better way than to give the scholarship in his name."

On a cloudless Sunday morning, friends, family, and others gathered to remember and honor a friend to so many.

Cool and not too windy, it was a perfect day for running, perfect for Gabe.

Picture of Frisco Heritage runner Gabe Atao signed after his death. (Photo: WFAA)

There were tears because coping is still tough, but there were even more smiles. The collective remembrance giving perspective to ease a community's pain.

"He was very positive, always laughing, always smiling, always living life to the fullest," said Vannia.

The "5kforGabe" fundraiser providing more proof that Gabe has become something big, just as friends knew he would.

His legacy a shining example that no matter how short, a selfless life well-lived, can hit the mark.

"He was one of the greatest people I've ever known. He was inspirational, driven, he just wanted to be the best he could be," said Manders.

And that drive and inspiration will live on in each recipient of the scholarship bearing Gabe's name.

"His legacy is going to be forever in this community," said Gabe's father.

Friends of Gabe Atao strike his signature pose as a tribute to the fallen Frisco Heritage runner. (Photo: WFAA)

"They raised an angel," said Gaines. "Regardless of if he was having a good day or a bad day he would find a way to uplift someone else."

And that's what Gabe's legacy will forever be.

