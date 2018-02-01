From Cowboy to Cowboy: OK State WR James Washington could interest Cowboys

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 04: WR, James Washington (28) hauls in a touchdown pass during a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, at the Boone Pickens Stadium. (Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Photo: Icon Sportswire, ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved)

DALLAS - Much like Michael Gallup of Colorado State, James Washington was on display in Mobile, Alabama for Senior Bowl week last week. The showcase was his opportunity to work with a pro staff and put his skills on display. The biggest knock on remains his size. However, while he stands under six foot, his length allows him to play much bigger while in action.

James Washington

Position: WR

College: Oklahoma State

Height: 5’ 10 7/8”

Weight: 210

Arm Length: 33 7/8”

Hand Size: 9 5/8”

College Production:

Class Games Rec Yards Avg TDs Fr 12 28 456 16.3 6 So 13 53 1087 20.5 10 Jr 13 71 1380 19.4 10 Sr 13 74 1549 20.9 13 Totals 51 226 4472 19.8 39



Washington played all four years he attended Oklahoma State University and, as a sophomore, he began to perform like the big play receiver he would eventually become.

The question now becomes: “Does Washington take that play to the next level?”

He certainly has shown the promise of a skilled receiver in four years at Stillwater and with what he was able to put in front of scouts at Mobile.

With 40 touchdowns in four seasons, Washington has shown the knack for finding the endzone. He can attack on intermediate routes, behind the line of scrimmage or on the deep ball. Getting Washington involved was a staple for the OK State Cowboys offense and quarterback Mason Rudolph made sure that Washington was the focal point of his passing attack.

To play a large number of snaps at wide receiver in the current iteration of the Dallas Cowboys offense, you better be able to block in the run game and for other receivers down the field. Washington shows the desire to do so but some of his technique will need to be refined.

As evident in the game against rival Oklahoma, a touchdown run was wiped out due to a holding penalty. Blocking is an area where he can improve his game.

The Cowboys don’t currently have a player who can get over the top of the defense on a consistent basis. Brice Butler did so for the Cowboys, but he wasn’t used in that way often. Now Butler is a free agent and the Cowboys are short on explosive receivers. Washington can be that guy.

After getting over the top of the defense, he looks to put the ball in the endzone. What plays into his favor is the fact that Washington isn’t going to be the focal point of the offense. That will allow the former Oklahoma State Cowboy to be a burden to opposing defenses if they let him go unchecked.

Washington could go as early as the first round dependent upon a run of wide receiver late on day one of the NFL Draft. Washington, who models himself after another former OSU Cowboy Dez Bryant, could find himself playing with him in 2018.

The Cowboys don't pick wide receivers early very often on draft day - just two wideouts in the first 50 picks since 1993 (Bryant and Kevin Williams). Washington is worthy of being the third with the No. 19 pick in the first round.

Should the Cowboys draft another Cowboy from Oklahoma State with their first pick or should they shy away from picking a receiver? Share your draft thoughts with Patrick on Twitter @DraftCowboys.

